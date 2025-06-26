Blue Lock: Major predictions for chapter 309 spoilers

Blue Lock chapter 309 will be published on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at 12 am JST. With Seishiro Nagi having refused to accept Hirotoshi Buratsuta's offer, fans may want to know what happens next in the manga. Thus, here we have compiled a list of predictions for chapter 309 spoilers.
The manga's previous chapter saw Buratsuta reveal his deal with Ego Jinpachi to Nagi. With Buratsuta having the authority to pick three players for Japan, he offered Nagi the chance to return to Blue Lock. However, after analyzing the conditions, Nagi refused the offer. Soon after, Sae Itoshi called Buratsuta, booking his spot in the team, starting from the knockout stages.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.
What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 309 spoilers?
Blue Lock Japan players might reunite after their two-week break
Considering that it has been a few chapters since the Blue Lock Japan players left for their two-week break, the manga might finally skip over the entire break and show the players return to the facility.
With that, fans can expect to see Yoichi Isagi reunite with the Egoist 4, namely Meguru Bachira, Hyouma Chigiri, and Kunigami Rensuke. While Bachira and Chigiri may be happy to reunite with others, fans can expect Kunigami to remain indifferent.
Additionally, fans can also expect to see a confrontation between Yoichi Isagi and Rin Itoshi. With Rin losing to Isagi in the Neo Egoist League, he may want revenge soon.
Ego Jinpachi might begin his special training camp ahead of the U-20 World Cup
With the Blue Lock Japan players possibly returning to the facility in the upcoming chapter, fans can expect Ego Jinpachi to reveal his plans for the days ahead of the U-20 World Cup.
After he had sent out his players to collect the missing ingredients, fans can expect to see Ego Jinpachi explain his plan in detail in the next chapter. With that, there is a likely chance that the players will also begin their special training session.
In addition, while unlikely, there is a small chance that Ego Jinpachi might inform his players about his deal with Buratsuta and the addition of Sae Itoshi to the team.
Hirotoshi Buratsuta might pick another "Buratsuta 3" player
As seen in the manga's previous chapter, while Hirotoshi Buratsuta planned on picking Seishiro Nagi as one of his Buratsuta 3, the player refused to comply with the JFU Chairman's final condition. Therefore, Buratsuta had yet to pick three players. That's when he received a call from Sae Itoshi, who effectively booked his spot as part of the Buratsuta 3.
With that, the JFU Chairman is now left with two more spots to fill. While the manga might somehow end up with Seishiro Nagi taking up one of the two remaining spots, with another spot still vacant, the manga's next chapter could see Buratsuta approaching a player with the offer.
