Blue Lock: Major predictions for chapter 309 spoilers

Blue Lock chapter 309 will be published on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at 12 am JST. With Seishiro Nagi having refused to accept Hirotoshi Buratsuta's offer, fans may want to know what happens next in the manga. Thus, here we have compiled a list of predictions for chapter 309 spoilers.

The manga's previous chapter saw Buratsuta reveal his deal with Ego Jinpachi to Nagi. With Buratsuta having the authority to pick three players for Japan, he offered Nagi the chance to return to Blue Lock. However, after analyzing the conditions, Nagi refused the offer. Soon after, Sae Itoshi called Buratsuta, booking his spot in the team, starting from the knockout stages.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Trending

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 309 spoilers?

Blue Lock Japan players might reunite after their two-week break

Yoichi Isagi as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Considering that it has been a few chapters since the Blue Lock Japan players left for their two-week break, the manga might finally skip over the entire break and show the players return to the facility.

With that, fans can expect to see Yoichi Isagi reunite with the Egoist 4, namely Meguru Bachira, Hyouma Chigiri, and Kunigami Rensuke. While Bachira and Chigiri may be happy to reunite with others, fans can expect Kunigami to remain indifferent.

Additionally, fans can also expect to see a confrontation between Yoichi Isagi and Rin Itoshi. With Rin losing to Isagi in the Neo Egoist League, he may want revenge soon.

Ego Jinpachi might begin his special training camp ahead of the U-20 World Cup

Ego Jinpachi as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

With the Blue Lock Japan players possibly returning to the facility in the upcoming chapter, fans can expect Ego Jinpachi to reveal his plans for the days ahead of the U-20 World Cup.

After he had sent out his players to collect the missing ingredients, fans can expect to see Ego Jinpachi explain his plan in detail in the next chapter. With that, there is a likely chance that the players will also begin their special training session.

In addition, while unlikely, there is a small chance that Ego Jinpachi might inform his players about his deal with Buratsuta and the addition of Sae Itoshi to the team.

Hirotoshi Buratsuta might pick another "Buratsuta 3" player

Hirotoshi Buratsuta as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

As seen in the manga's previous chapter, while Hirotoshi Buratsuta planned on picking Seishiro Nagi as one of his Buratsuta 3, the player refused to comply with the JFU Chairman's final condition. Therefore, Buratsuta had yet to pick three players. That's when he received a call from Sae Itoshi, who effectively booked his spot as part of the Buratsuta 3.

With that, the JFU Chairman is now left with two more spots to fill. While the manga might somehow end up with Seishiro Nagi taking up one of the two remaining spots, with another spot still vacant, the manga's next chapter could see Buratsuta approaching a player with the offer.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More