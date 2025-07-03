Blue Lock: Major predictions for chapter 310 spoilers

Blue Lock chapter 310 will be published on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at 12 am JST. With Igarashi Gurimu approaching Seishiro Nagi at the arcade, fans may want to know what happens next in the manga. Thus, here we have compiled a list of predictions for chapter 310 spoilers.

The manga's previous chapter saw Yoichi Isagi and others head back to Blue Lock for their final training camp ahead of the U-20 World Cup. Ego wanted to use this time to make a brand-new Egoist team. Elsewhere, Igarashi Gurimu approached Seishiro Nagi.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 310 spoilers?

Nagi's exchange with Igarashi might be revealed

Nagi and Igarashi as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

As seen at the end of the last chapter, just as Seishiro Nagi was debating himself what fired him up more, soccer or Blue Lock, Igarashi Gurimu approached him, telling him that he had been looking for him everywhere.

With that, the manga will likely reveal why Igarashi was looking for Nagi. As fans would know, both players were Blue Lock drop-outs. Hence, the exchange could only be about one of the two topics: wanting to return to the facility or their future outside.

Regardless, while Igarashi and Nagi were never on bad terms, they weren't ever that close. Hence, no matter what reason, their reunion seems quite odd.

Seishiro Nagi might reveal Hirotoshi Buratsuta's offer to Igarashi

Hirotoshi Buratsuta as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

As seen in the manga, Seishiro Nagi rejected Hirotoshi Buratsuta's offer to become one of three players picked by him for Japan's team. While Nagi believed he did the right thing, he still had doubts in his mind about the decision. Therefore, there is a small chance that Nagi might reveal Buratsuta's ultimate offer to Igarashi in hopes of getting his opinion.

As for Igarashi, he may perceive the "Buratsuta 3" as a golden opportunity to get back into the team. Hence, fans can expect him to seize the opportunity and approach the JFU Chairman in hopes of participating in the selection test.

Igarashi Gurimu might reveal his plans for the future

Igarashi Gurimu as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

As fans must remember, while Igarashi Gurimu did not want to leave Blue Lock, the reason behind his ego was his family. Coming from a family of monks, unless he had an alternate career, Igarashi was bound to inherit the family temple. Therefore, for Igarashi, becoming a footballer was the only way he could break free from his binding fate.

With that, one might think that after Igarashi was eliminated from Blue Lock, he was now bound to run his family temple. However, something fans must have forgotten is that Igarashi received a 3 million bid at the end of the Neo Egoist League. While the manga did not reveal which team bid for him, the bid essentially meant that he had the option to join a professional football team. Therefore, fans can expect to see Igarashi reveal the details about the same in the next chapter.

