Blue Lock: Major predictions for chapter 315 spoilers

Blue Lock chapter 315 will be published on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at 12 am JST. With Meguru Bachira scoring Japan's first goal against Nigeria, fans are eager to know what happens next in the manga. Therefore, we have put together a list of predictions for Chapter 315 spoilers.

The manga's previous chapter showed Yoichi Isagi avoiding getting the ball close to Onazi by passing it behind to Meguru Bachira. While Kuso was trying to guess who Bachira would pass to, the midfielder forced his way into the penalty box with an ad-lib play and scored Japan's first goal in the U-20 World Cup.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 315 spoilers?

Blue Lock chapter 315 might reveal the world's reaction to Meguru Bachira's goal

Oboabona and Bachira, as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

As seen in the previous manga chapter, Meguru Bachira scored Japan's first goal in the U-20 World Cup. Hence, it is very likely that the next chapter will focus on the audience worldwide as they react to the brilliant, improvised goal. Among them, fans can also expect to see some key players from other countries who will appear later in the tournament.

In addition, fans can look forward to JFU Chairman Hirotoshi Buratsuta's reaction. While he didn't care about football, he cared about money. So, as Bachira's goal brought Japan closer to the knockout rounds, he might become excited about the growing possibility of Sae Itoshi's appearance in the competition.

Blue Lock chapter 315 might reveal glimpses of Meguru Bachira's special training

Meguru Bachira as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

With Meguru Bachira scoring the brilliant ad-lib goal, the upcoming chapter of the manga might reveal the results of his special training. As fans may remember, Ego Jinpachi asked Bachira to teach some grade school students how to play football.

With that, Ego wished for Bachira to understand what it was like to be a kid. Therefore, the next chapter might give fans glimpses of Bachira's time in grade school and show him playing with the kids. In doing so, Bachira might explore a side of himself he never knew before.

Kuso might analyze Bachira's goal and formulate a plan to counter Blue Lock's strategy

Kuso as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

As seen in the manga's previous chapter, Kuso was trying to identify the core of the reborn Blue Lock team. Although he failed to do so before conceding the goal, he realized that Yoichi Isagi was Japan's core, while Reo Mikage and Tabito Karasu adapted to him to fill in the gaps.

Fans can expect Kuso to further analyze the U-20 Japan team and develop a plan to counter them. During this time, the manga might also see Onazi give some valuable inputs and boost the team's morale. However, when it comes to Nigeria's strategy, Onazi might stop trying to be everywhere at once and rely more on his teammates.

