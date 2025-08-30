Blue Lock: Major predictions for chapter 316 spoilers

Blue Lock chapter 316 will be published on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 12 am JST. With Reo Mikage copying Meguru Bachira and launching a Double-Bachira formation with him, fans are eager to know what happens next in the manga. Therefore, we have put together a list of predictions for Chapter 316 spoilers.

The manga's previous chapter revealed Meguru Bachira, Ikki Niko, and Aryu Jyubei's special training sessions. Soon after, Ikki Niko initiated Japan's counterattack with a pass to Reo Mikage. Just as Reo received the ball, he copied Bachira to launch a Double-Bachira formation with him.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 316 spoilers?

Reo Mikage might team up with Bachira to force his way into Nigeria's goal

Reo Mikage and Meguru Bachira as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

As seen in the manga's previous chapter, just as Reo Mikage received the ball, he started copying Meguru Bachira to unleash a counterattack with him. Therefore, the manga's next chapter could see Reo Mikage forcing his way through Nigeria's midfield with dribbling like Bachira.

Considering that the attack was labelled the "Double-Bachira" formation, it is very likely that the two players might pass the ball between them, all while evading the opponent players to force their way near Nigeria's penalty box. The question is whether the two players will succeed or not.

Reo Mikage's special training may be revealed

Reo Mikage as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

As seen in the manga's previous chapter, the series had revealed the special training sessions of Meguru Bachira, Aryu Jyubei, and Ikki Niko. Similar to that, the manga's next chapter might reveal Reo Mikage's special training.

As fans must remember, Ego Jinpachi wanted Reo to "Perfect Copy" all of his U-20 Japan teammates. While it was indeed a Herculean task, Reo was prepared to do whatever was necessary to play a pivotal role in Japan's World Cup victory.

If fans have read Reo Mikage's backstory in Blue Lock's light novels, they would know that he had Ba-ya hire all the top-notch professionals worldwide to help him become a football player. Similarly, fans can expect to see something crazy in the next chapter as well.

Onazi might arrive to stop Reo and Bachira

Onazi and Yoichi Isagi as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

As revealed by the manga, Blue Lock chapter 316 is going to be titled "I'm Here." Considering that the title is Onazi's catchphrase, there is a very likely chance that he might interrupt Bachira and Reo's attack with his unlimited stamina.

That said, as Yoichi Isagi had taken over the responsibility to stop Onazi, fans can hope to see him win back the ball's possession.

Amidst this, if fans have noticed, Onazi was very impressed by Bachira's goal. Hence, he might try to reenact something similar by using his insane physical attributes. With that, Isagi may be faced with a new problem to take care of.

