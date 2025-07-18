Blue Lock chapter 312 spoilers: Japan vs. Nigeria kicks off as Nagi meets Buratsuta

With the alleged Blue Lock chapter 312 spoilers, fans expected the manga to finally begin the U-20 World Cup with the match between Japan and Nigeria. Needless to say, the alleged spoilers did just that, as the Japanese and Nigerian teams entered the field.The manga's previous chapter saw Hirotoshi Buratsuta interrupting Blue Lock Japan's final preparations for the match against Nigeria. He revealed his deal with Ego and how he had picked Sae Itoshi as part of his Buratsuta 3. As for the remaining two players, he planned on conducting a selection competition called SIDE-B.Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.Blue Lock chapter 312 spoilers: Blue Lock Japan's starting eleven is revealedYoichi Isagi as seen in Blue Lock anime (Image via 8bit)According to the alleged Blue Lock chapter 312 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled &quot;U-20 World Cup.&quot; The manga chapter opened with Yoichi Isagi tying his shoelaces and thinking that he was a tool made to score goals. However, he instantly corrected it, calling himself the tool that would help Japan win against Nigeria.Right after, Blue Lock chapter 312 spoilers saw the match day presentation begin with an introduction of the starting eleven for Blue Lock Japan. As expected, the &quot;Guardian&quot; Gagamaru Gin was the goalkeeper. Joining him in defense are Captain Oliver Aiku, the tall, long-haired, magnificent defender Aryuu Jyubei, and the brain of the defensive line, Ikki Niko.Seishiro Nagi as seen in Blue Lock anime (Image via 8bit)Elsewhere, Blue Lock chapter 312 spoilers saw Seishiro Nagi enter the arena with a ticket. He thought to himself that after betraying Blue Lock's philosophy, he could no longer return to the program. With that chapter closed, he believed he needed to seize something new. It was only after he faced his lame side that he realized that maybe he wasn’t fired up just by playing football itself, but something much more. As Nagi thought this, he started sprinting past the VIP floor security.Around the same time, Blue Lock chapter 312 spoilers revealed Hyoma Chigiri as the team's right wing back and Hiori Yo as the left wing back. Joining them in midfield were defensive midfielder &quot;unordinary assassin&quot; Tabito Karasu, right midfielder &quot;freely changing all-rounder&quot; Reo Mikage, and left midfielder &quot;yellow technician&quot; Meguru Bachira. Lastly, the two forwards were the &quot;beast&quot; Rin Itoshi and Blue Lock's hero, Yoichi Isagi.Seishiro Nagi as seen in Blue Lock anime (Image via 8bit)Right about that time, Blue Lock chapter 312 spoilers shifted its focus back to Seishiro Nagi. While Reo Mikage brought him to Blue Lock, no matter how much he tried to get fired up while being with Reo, it didn't work. So, he decided that he would not play football anymore to play alongside Reo, but to get the same feeling he got when he scored for Blue Lock in their match against U-20 Japan.Just as Nagi reached the JFU office, Buratsuta noticed him. Seishiro Nagi immediately asked the President if his seat was still open. Nagi no longer minded if he lost everything. As long as he could become the best in the world, he was even prepared to destroy Blue Lock.Blue Lock chapter 312 spoilers then showed fans a glimpse of the U-20 Nigeria team. Their key player was the forward Onaji/Onazi, who was eager to face off against Blue Lock. Right after, the manga saw the fierce battle finally begin.According to the alleged Blue Lock chapter 312 spoilers, the manga's next chapter, i.e., chapter 313, will be titled &quot;Opening Warriors.&quot;Related LinksHold on Boruto fans, Masashi Kishimoto has officially confirmed who is in charge of the sequelIs Grok's new AI avatar based on Misa Amane from Death Note? ExploredGolden Kamuy final arc announces January 2026 release and more