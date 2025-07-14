Blue Lock chapter 311 spoilers: Buratsuta announces Side-B selection as the manga sets up the return of a major character

The alleged Blue Lock chapter 311 spoilers were supposed to reveal what happened in the last two days before the U-20 World Cup. Needless to say, the alleged spoilers did not disappoint as the manga saw Hirotoshi Buratsuta interrupt the training camp to inform the players about his deal with Ego Jinpachi.

The manga's previous chapter saw Igarashi Gurimu ask Seishiro Nagi to keep playing football. Igaguri became quite frustrated to learn that Nagi had rejected the offer to join the U-20 team. Hence, he expressed that if he had the same talent as Nagi, he would have not only returned to the team but also aimed to become the world's best. This development saw Nagi get fired up.

Blue Lock chapter 311 spoilers: Seishiro Nagi returns to Blue Lock

Yoichi Isagi as seen in Blue Lock (Image via Kodansha)

According to the alleged Blue Lock chapter 311 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be called "Side-B." The manga opened one day before the U-20 World Cup, as the players could be seen making their final preparations for the first match. Hiori delivered a cross to Isagi, which he scored with a volley. Isagi instantly told Hiori that the cross was one tempo too slow, something that could have been blocked on the world stage.

While Blue Lock chapter 311 spoilers saw Hiori Yo accept the input, he found it difficult to make the change all of a sudden. Just then, Tabito Karasu arrived at Hiori's aid, telling Isagi he was asking for too much, especially since Hiori was stiff before the match. This soon developed into an argument as Isagi wanted to strive for an ideal, while Karasu thought Isagi was undermining their efforts.

Oliver Aiku as seen in Blue Lock (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 311 spoilers saw Oliver Aiku instantly stop the fight and had the two players apologize to each other. Amidst this, Rin Itoshi also expressed that Isagi was acting like he was at the center of the team. With that, he called him a pretentious demon king, asking him to act like that after he won.

Blue Lock chapter 311 spoilers then saw JFU Chairman Hirotoshi Buratsuta interrupt the final training camp. While Ego Jinpachi thought he was going to interfere with their training, the Chairman was adamant he was not there to do that. Instead, he wanted to let the players know about his deal with Ego, which could possibly boost their motivation.

Hirotoshi Buratsuta as seen in Blue Lock (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 311 spoilers then saw Buratsuta reveal to the players that the maximum number of players that could join the team wasn't 23 but 26. The remaining three players were to be picked by Buratsuta, out of which he had already picked Sae Itoshi. Just as Rin Itoshi and others were shocked by this development, the Chairman revealed that Sae wished to join the team only after they reached the knockouts.

As for the remaining two spots, Hirotoshi Buratsuta planned on conducting a survival selection called "SIDE-B." After gathering another 300 players, they were set to record and broadcast the heated battle on BLTV and fire up Japanese soccer. Just as the players disregarded it as a rip-off of the original Blue Lock, Buratsuta revealed the list of players set to partake in the selection process. Yoichi Isagi was shocked to see Ryousuke Kira as part of that list.

Before leaving, Buratsuta informed the players that they were planning on making the finals a huge media event with the combined tournament. Hence, he asked the players to make it to the finals no matter what.

Just as Buratsuta left, Blue Lock chapter 311 spoilers saw Yoichi Isagi asking Ego Jinpachi about the SIDE-B selection. As stated by Ego previously, anyone who was eliminated from Blue Lock could never become part of Japan's national team. However, the deal with Buratsuta contradicted it. In response, Ego told Isagi that even if Ryousuke Kira or someone else were to join the team, he would not use them.

As things stand, while it was not up to him or the players to decide if the new players could stay, it was still up to Ego to decide whether to play them or not.

Seishiro Nagi as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

According to Ego Jinpachi, while the SIDE-B selection was outside his plans, none of it mattered if they failed to win the U-20 World Cup. He then expressed that he, too, was in a similar situation to the players. Unless they won the competition, Ego Jinpachi would be expelled from the Blue Lock project. Nevertheless, he did not plan to change his philosophy to create the world's best striker and risk everything to make Japan win the World Cup.

Blue Lock chapter 311 spoilers then saw Ego Jinpachi begin to reveal the starting line-up for the match against Nigeria, when the manga experienced a small time skip. With only two hours left before the opening of the U-20 World Cup, Seishiro Nagi could be seen visiting Blue Lock.

According to Blue Lock chapter 311 spoilers, the upcoming chapter, i.e., chapter 312, will be titled "Toward the U-20 World Cup."

