Boruto anime did justice to Sumire in a way the manga couldn't

The Boruto anime seems to have done justice to Sumire Kakei in a way the manga has not been able to. Introduced very early on in the series, the purple-haired girl was the Class Representative at the Ninja Academy in Konoha. Later, she went on to join the Scientific Ninja Weapons Team and also became a member of Team 15.

However, in the ongoing Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga series, Sumire looks to have taken a backseat. She has rarely featured, and even when she did, the focus of the moment was elsewhere. In comparison, the anime has done a better job in appropriately setting up her character for the story, considering that she is bound to play an important role later on.

The Boruto anime represented Sumire better than the manga

As mentioned, the Boruto anime did a better job in showcasing Sumire Kakei's character when compared to the manga. For starters, there was nearly an entire arc dedicated to her development early on in the series. Her character was fleshed out and given a reason for her actions that felt organic. Following Danzo Shimura's demise and the Root's dissolution, its members were ostracized.

This included Sumire's family and soon led to her mother passing away. Further, a maniacal follower of Danzo, Sumire's father put her through rigorous training, bestowed the Gozu Tenno seal on her, and left her with a plan to avenge the Root upon his death. Thus, "Sumire Kakei" was born, an identity she assumed to blend in as she nurtured Nue.

Later, a run of incidents saw Sumire's identity being discovered in the Boruto anime, and she ended up unleashing Nue on the Hidden Leaf. She was determined to fulfill her father's plan, but was stopped by Boruto and Mitsuki. The former was able to convince her that "Sumire Kakei" was the real Sumire, and she was thus able to let go of her anger and weaken the Gozu Tenno.

After that, Sumire began living as a Konoha kunoichi, joining the Scientific Ninja Tools team and becoming a member of Team 15. To put it plainly, the Boruto anime took time to build up her character organically and present her as an important part of the plot. She hence played a major role in some way, contributing to the main story while showcasing her own character development.

In comparison, the Two Blue Vortex manga looks to have sidelined her. When the Shinju first came to Konoha, she wasn't able to do much against them despite likely having Nue and not being weak. Next, when Boruto met with her and Sarada, Sumire wasn't able to convey her feelings and opinions to the blonde, being cut off by Sarada's reactions.

Later, when in talks with Eida alongside Sarada, Sumire expressed her displeasure at the Uchiha's reaction when seeing Boruto. However, she quickly dismissed it. Sumire was last seen at Amado's lab, helping him upgrade Kawaki for the recent bout against Jura. In brief, her character has been sidelined in a major way, with no visible development or role in the new story so far.

Conclusion

Sumire's character was handled with a lot more depth and emotion in the Boruto anime as compared to the manga. She had the majority of an opening arc, showcased as the daughter of a Root loyalist burdened with the Gozu Tenno. Even after her father's death, she was tasked with avenging the Root.

The arc brought a sense of humanity to her character and even offered her redemption, transforming her into her true self. After that, the anime continued to give her purpose, i.e., becoming an integral part of the Scientific Ninja Tools team and Team 15. Her contributions were meaningful while she herself grew as a character.

Contrastingly, the Two Blue Vortex manga looks to have benched her. Despite her strength and bond with Nue, she hasn't had many appearances and has been overshadowed by Sarada or dismissed quickly. Again, Sumire hasn't been involved as much in the story, leaving her character underutilized.

