Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 25: Moegi returns as Boruto proposes a deal to Momoshiki

With the release of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 25, the manga saw Konohamaru bring back Moegi Kazamatsuri using the Thorn Soul Bulb. The manga later saw Sarada confess her love for Boruto to Sumire, and Boruto propose a deal to Momoshiki Otsutsuki.

The manga's previous chapter saw Kawaki hold off Jura, while Boruto prepared for the Flying Raijin Jutsu. Just as the jutsu was ready, Boruto teleported himself and Kawaki to Delta and Team 7. Moments later, Boruto teleported them to the Hidden Leaf Village. Meanwhile, Kashin Koji warned Eida about Mamushi.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 25: Sarada confesses her love for Boruto

Moegi and Konohamaru as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 25 (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 25, titled Those Girls, opened with Konohamaru Sarutobi surrounded by Team 10 and Himawari Uzumaki, as he pierces Matsuri's Thorn Soul Bulb into Moegi's God Tree. Moments later, the Thorn Soul Bulb got absorbed into the God Tree, and Moegi was freed. Fortunately, Konohamaru caught her in time.

The Hidden Sand Village also had similar success, as Araya managed to bring back Shinki. This development also allowed the shinobi to bring back Gaara. While the Kazekage was safe, he was unconscious. Just as Shikamaru expressed his relief from hearing the good news. Sai informed him about the elders wanting to meet him.

Sarada and Sumire as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 25 (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 25 then switched to Moegi's hospital room. Sakura shared that, while Moegi had symptoms of mild malnutrition, overall, she was fine and only needed to eat well and get plenty of rest. Amidst this, Moegi apologized to everyone for making them worry and thanked Konohamaru for saving her.

Soon after, Sarada asked to speak with Sumire alone. After the two went to a private location, while Sumire tried to ask about her mission, Sarada got right to the point. She asked Sumire if she could call her "Sumire" and apologized to her for being insensitive about her feelings. Earlier, while Sarada did not care about Boruto, she slowly started thinking more about him. Initially, she felt she only cared about him because they were on the same team, but gradually, she realized that she liked Boruto.

Kurama and Himawari as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 25 (Image via Shueisha)

Sumire surprisingly took the confession really well, as she knew about Sarada's feelings a long time ago. She thanked Sarada for being honest and talking to her. That said, she wasn't planning to hold back. Eida, who was listening to the whole conversation, was shocked that the girls had such a super-intense conversation in her absence. Right after, she contacted the Sensory Unit, asking them to connect her with those girls.

The manga then switched to Himawari Uzumaki, who was having a training session with Kurama in her mind. As Himawari was having a tough time controlling her chakra, Kurama tried to explain to her that she needed to throw away all common sense. This is because, unlike other Jinchuriki, Himawari was an entity closer to himself or Jura. However, as Himawari was having a tough time understanding Kurama's words, the Nine-Tailed Beast ended their session and started taking a nap.

Momoshiki Otsutsuki as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 25 (Image via Shueisha)

The manga then revealed that Boruto had been keeping an eye on Himawari the entire time. Just as her training ended, Boruto closed his eyes to seek out Momoshiki. Momoshiki was surprised to see that Boruto had made contact with him. He was disappointed that Boruto continued living after surviving another near-death experience. With that, he expressed his regret for saving him when Kawaki killed him.

After Momoshiki saved Boruto, reincarnation was impossible, and he could no longer control Boruto's mind. Having nowhere to go, his soul was trapped. The only thing that could set him free from the curse now was Boruto's death. Upon hearing this, Boruto asked Momoshiki to lend him a hand. While Momoshiki immediately rejected the idea, Boruto had an enticing compensation. If Boruto and Momoshiki managed to defeat Jura, Boruto was willing to give up his body to the Otsutsuki. As expected, Momoshiki was enticed by the deal.

The manga chapter ended with Sarada and Sumire discussing how Boruto must have no idea about their feelings for him.

