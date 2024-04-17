Boruto anime might have foreshadowed Himawari's Kurama

The Boruto anime doesn’t particularly have the best reputation among members of the anime and manga community. While the anime adaptation has been on a hiatus for a couple of months, the fanbase is enjoying the Two Blue Vortex manga chapters at the moment.

The spoilers for chapter 9 of the aforementioned manga title have been making their rounds on the internet and fans seem to have realized an important piece of information - they believe that one of the most crucial moments concerning Himawari was foreshadowed quite early on in the anime series.

The spoilers from the latest chapter suggest a possible connection between Himawari and a Tailed Beast. This is one of the most exciting developments that took place in the manga series.

Let’s understand the connection between Himawari and the aforementioned Tailed Beast as well as the foreshadowing that was done early on in the Boruto anime.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers for Boruto anime-only fans, as well as spoilers from chapter 9 of Two Blue Vortex which hasn’t been released at the time of writing.

Boruto anime foreshadowed Himawari’s link to Kurama

The spoilers and a couple of manga panels from the raw scans, released at the time of writing, have sent the fanbase into a frenzy since Himawari has finally received the spotlight in the manga. It’s clear that she is way stronger than fans expected her to be.

This is because Himawari is a Jinchuriki and has a mini Kurama sealed inside her. As per the spoilers, Jura was at the front gates of Konohagakure and attempted to attack Himawari and the other shinobis who accompanied her.

Himawari as seen in the Boruto anime series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

It was here that the spoilers showed Himawari entering the Bijuu Plane. This is a place where only the Tailed Beasts and the Jinchuriki who are completely in sync with their Tailed Beast can telepathically communicate. This was a clear indication that not only is Himawari completely in sync with her Tailed Beast, but also has a mini Kurama sealed within her. This was the very moment that was foreshadowed in the Boruto anime.

Episode 93 of the Boruto anime focused on the father-daughter bonding which was lacking in Naruto’s life. There was a special sale involving a figurine modeled out of the Nine-Tailed Beast which was sealed within Naruto. Himawari was holding out a flyer that had an image of a mini Kurama on it.

Himawari holding the flyer that has a mini Kurama on it (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Fans believe that this was the creator’s way of foreshadowing Himawari eventually becoming a Jinchuriki. The mini Kurama seen on the flyer is an exact replica of the one shown in the raw scans of the manga series.

That being said, the manga has to do a considerable amount of explanation with respect to how Himawari became a Jinchuriki. Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 will most likely end on a cliffhanger and the subsequent chapter will explain the presence of the Nine-Tailed Beast chakra within her.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

Related Links:

Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 all but confirms Boruto's Future Sight

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 preview reveals Boruto vs. Kawaki confrontation

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex was named after the Uzumaki siblings, and Chapter 9 preview proves it

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback