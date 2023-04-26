Boruto Chapter 81 likely to kick off the Timeskip arc

The Timeskip arc has been a topic of discussion among many Boruto: Naruto Next Generations fans for a long time. The entire fanbase got a glimpse of what they could expect towards the end of the series. During the very first episode of the series, Konoha village was completely destroyed, and Kawaki was fighting against Boruto. At this point in time, both of them were grown up.

From then on, the series traced the lives of the protagonist, Kawaki, Naruto, Sarada, and other shinobis of the village. But the manga has progressed quite a bit since its release, and fans have reason to believe that the upcoming chapter could potentially enter the Timeskip arc.

Let us take a look at some of the important details from the first episode of the series and understand how it is connected to the latest manga chapter.

Boruto: Clues from the manga that could substantiate the series entering the Timeskip arc

There are a few important details from the first chapter or episode of the series. Kawaki’s dialog from the first episode can be connected to a string of events that took place in Chapter 77. In the first episode, he threatened Boruto by saying that he would send him where he sent the Seventh Hokage. At first, people thought that Naruto was dead and that Kawaki was planning on killing one of his best friends after becoming a complete Otsutsuki.

In Chapter 77, Kawaki went AWOL and rushed to Naruto’s house without being detected by the sensory unit. He confessed to Naruto that he would kill his son. He would do anything to keep the Seventh Hokage safe, even if it meant that he would be despised for it. Hinata slapped him, and Kawaki didn’t retort. However, he soon sealed Naruto and Hinata in a different dimension, where they were suspended in time. They wouldn’t age or die of hunger and thirst. Kawaki wanted to do this since he didn’t want Naruto to interfere with his plan. This is a recent event that could be tied to the Timeskip arc.

🅲🆁🅴🅴 @Hakarisupremacy Boruto promising Hinata to come home just for Momoshiki to make fun of him, Kawaki to seal Hinata and Naruto away and Kawaki to take his life so he no longer even has a home is so sad Boruto promising Hinata to come home just for Momoshiki to make fun of him, Kawaki to seal Hinata and Naruto away and Kawaki to take his life so he no longer even has a home is so sad https://t.co/UhiyRFzuEO

We see Boruto carrying Sasuke’s sword and sporting his mentor’s headband in the first episode. Since then, there have been a ton of theories based on this with no real foundation.

Hunar @ChefHunar if you ever wanna feel sad just remember boruto is wearing sasuke’s cloak, sword, and headband in the first ep... if you ever wanna feel sad just remember boruto is wearing sasuke’s cloak, sword, and headband in the first ep... https://t.co/VWAMQsEchC

However, the latest chapter changed all of that. Eida rescued Kawaki by using her Shinjutsu, which allowed her to switch Kawaki and Boruto’s places. The latter is no longer the Seventh Hokage’s son, but is in fact the outsider that Naruto graciously accepted. Due to Eida’s abilities and her lie, the entire village is trying to hunt him down since they believe that he was the one who killed Naruto.

Tino1for1 @AustynMayes2 Y’all remember when boruto chapter 79 came out the whole anime community was going crazy Y’all remember when boruto chapter 79 came out the whole anime community was going crazy 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/6yfiz16DB7

The only two people who were unaffected by Eida’s shinjutsu were Sumire and Sarada. The latter requested that her father save Boruto, and he did exactly that. He fled the village with Boruto, and Eida visited them. She apologized for her actions, and she hated what Kawaki had turned into.

She didn’t like that Kawaki resorted to tactics that only a coward would use. She promised Sasuke and his protege that she wouldn’t interfere in their affairs. This would allow Sasuke to train Boruto in the upcoming chapter. Essentially, the recent turn of events could indicate the possibility of the series entering the Timeskip arc.

The manga is also on a 3-month hiatus in preparation for the next arc. There is enough reason for the fans to be hyped, and only time will tell if Chapter 81 will mark the beginning of the most anticipated arcs in the series.

Poll : 0 votes