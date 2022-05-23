Boruto Episode 251: Release date and time, what to expect and more

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is heading in an exciting direction and the fan base is eagerly waiting in anticipation for the upcoming episodes of the series. The upcoming set of episodes will focus completely on the Funato clan and Ikada, and their interaction with the Shinobis from The Hidden Mist Village.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations maintains a strict release schedule and according to that, the upcoming episode is set to be released by the end of this week. Here’s what we know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Title: “Both of Their Resolution” (5/29)



“Sarada and the others are bewildered because Ikada is now hostile to the Land of Water. As Boruto is acting in a strangely way, he is asked about Ikada.”



Translation: Boruto Episode 251 WSJ preview text:Title: "Both of Their Resolution" (5/29)"Sarada and the others are bewildered because Ikada is now hostile to the Land of Water. As Boruto is acting in a strangely way, he is asked about Ikada."Translation: @rocha_luana

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 251's release details

The upcoming episode of the series will be released on May 29, 2022. It will be available on a few streaming platforms such as Hulu and Crunchyroll. However, it is quite important to note that one would need to avail the paid services of the aforementioned platforms in order to view the episode on the day of its release.

The release times of the upcoming Episode 251 for various regions has been mentioned below:

Pacific Time: 2 AM PDT

Eastern Time: 5 AM EDT

British Time: 10 AM BST

European Time: 11 AM CEST

India Time: 2.30 PM IST

Philippine Time: 5 PM PHT

Recap of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 250 and what to expect in the next episode

The episode began with Ikada tending to his elder sister’s wounds since she was critically injured. Kobuna visited Ikada and Seiren in the room where she was recovering and he handed over a few sea shells. Kobuna was excited to show his skill of using the blow dart and he was able to hit all the targets without missing any of them.

Kobuna expressed his excitement since he was waiting for his father to come back after he was done with the operation he was in, since the Funato clan members were trying to recapture the seas they were once in.

Ikada recollected a time when Boruto thought that he was amazing, despite Ikada feeling like a failure all this time. Ikada stormed off after his father yelled at him and went on to help the women who were working on the ship.

One of the women approached him and told him that her husband was killed by one of the Shinobis from the Hidden Mist village. She requested him to join the battle and fight for the Funato clan, since he was Araumi Funato’s son.

Araumi and Isari were having a conversation and they were arguing since they had a conflict of interest. Araumi wanted to continue with the ambush but Isari believed that they would lose more men and the clan would lose its strength eventually. Isari almost engaged Araumi, but controlled his temper and stormed off.

The episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations repeatedly featured the theme of belief. Everyone in the Funato clan believed in Ikada since he was Araumi’s son and even his mother protected her son by sacrificing her life.

Araumi thought about the time his wife died and the scene transitioned to Kobuna entering a room. Kobuna realized that his father was killed in the operation that he went on, and the young boy swore to avenge his father.

Shortly after, Ikada jumped into the ocean and developed his powers as a Funato member, which impressed his father as he had waited a long time for it. Fans can expect Ikada to engage in a fight with Boruto soon. Funato will clash with the Shinobis of the Hidden Mist village and an all-out war might take place soon.

Fans are waiting in anticipation as the upcoming set of episodes will feature the aforementioned battle and want to see how Boruto and Ikada react when they're up against each other on the battlefield.

