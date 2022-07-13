Boruto Episode 258: Release date, time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Boruto Episode 258, to be released on July 17, will give fans a chance to catch up with the Uzumaki family as its members enjoy a deserved vacation at a hot-spring resort. Thanks to Himawari’s amazing luck, her family can take this time to relax, leaving behind for a while all the stress that comes with being a ninja.

Fans have already seen Konohamaru kill it as Naruto in Kagemasa’s new movie; however, this time, the family will once again leave Konoha behind and end up having an encounter or two with the paranormal. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Boruto Episode 258.

The Uzumaki siblings will deal with some ghost problems in Boruto Episode 258

What time will the episode come out? Where can you watch it?

Naruto will not face Himawari's wrath this time (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

Japanese fans will be able to watch Boruto Episode 258 this coming Sunday at approximately 5:30 pm JST. For fans outside the country who want to watch the episode as soon as it comes out, below mentioned is the time you can catch the episode with regard to your location.

Pacific Daylight time – 2:00 AM, July 17

Central Daylight time – 4:00 AM, July 17

Eastern Daylight time – 5:00 AM, July 17

British Summer time – 10:00 AM, July 17

Central European Summer time – 11:00 AM, July 17

Indian Standard time – 2:30 PM, July 17

Philippine time – 5:00 PM, July 17

Australian Central Daylight time – 6:30 PM, July 17

Boruto Episode 258 is titled The Uzumaki Family’s Hot Springs Vacation, and it will be released via the official streaming services for the series. These services include Hulu, VRV, Crunchyroll, and Funimation. If you want to watch the entire show, you can do so via these same platforms.

What can you expect from Boruto Episode 258?

Boruto Episode 258 Preview [English Sub]

Title: "The Uzumaki Family's Hot Springs Vacation" (7/17)

This episode of Boruto will take place at the same hot spring resort that Mirai accompanied Kakashi and Guy into. The episode will continue to explore the concept of the samurai ghost that haunts the place.

Boruto, Kawai, and Himawari will most likely be the central focus of Boruto Episode 258, given that fans can hear their voices during the preview. While Kawaki does not appear to believe in ghosts, it is probable that by the end of this episode, he will have changed his mind.

Next week we return to the hot spring from Mirai's story arc, where Boruto and his family encounter the same armored samurai ghost that haunted the same inn Mirai and the others stayed at.

If nothing else, I praise the anime staff for their continuity.

Last week’s episode was hilarious and very well written, so many fans expect this episode to be just as interesting as the last one. Let’s hope the writers can make the concept of a Samurai’s ghost terrorizing the Uzumaki children work and that fans will be able to enjoy a quality episode.

What happened last week?

Konohamaru did a great job acting as Naruto (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

Naruto’s promise to Himawari — going with the Uzumaki family to the hot spring vacation if she won — was in danger of being broken. He'd previously agreed to be a part of Kagemasa’s new film, an agreement he could not break out of. Fortunately for him, Konohamaru arrived just in time to offer his help.

Konohamaru agreed to take Naruto’s place in the movie, appearing on set ready for his debut as a star. After seeing the producer and the crew slack off while on set, he got worried that the film would be a disaster. Yet, he was surprised when the assistant director showed him that they'd become lazy because computers could fix any mistake made on set.

Animedit @Animedit24 Konohamaru as the 8th hokage? Konohamaru as the 8th hokage?🔥🔥 https://t.co/tKit4hCe53

Konohamaru and the assistant director came up with a plan to get the crew excited to film again on location. The plan was a success, and they got some amazing shots, although the producer was unhappy with this and fired them all. Later that night, the crew and Konohamaru went out for drinks, and the director begged Konohamaru to keep filming for Kagemasa’s sake.

The next day, while getting ready for another day of shooting, Konohamaru saw on the news that the assistant director was being held hostage. His fight against the perpetrators inspired the crew as well as Kagemasa's actor to use these events as part of the film. In the end, the producer was extremely happy with their work and hired the filming crew back, ensuring the success of the film.

