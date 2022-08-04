Boruto episode 261: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Class is about to start with the release of Boruto Episode 261 inching closer each day. It is time for a new arc to begin for the Boruto anime series, with Kawaki and Himawari becoming Academy students.

Fans have been waiting to see this arc since key visuals about it were revealed a few weeks ago. Fortunately, we will not have to wait much longer until the episode comes out. Continue reading to learn more about Boruto Episode 261’s release and what it may mean for the franchise.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Kawaki and Himawari will be classmates in Boruto Episode 261

When will the episode come out? Where can you see it?

Himawari and Kawaki will have to work together (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto Episode 261, titled Kawaki Enters the Ninja Academy, will be released this coming Sunday, August 7, 2022, in Japan at around 5:30 pm JST. After the episode is released in Japan, it will come out worldwide according to the timing listed below:

Pacific Daylight time – 2:00 am, August 7th

Central Daylight time – 4:00 am, August 7th

Eastern Daylight time – 5:00 am, August 7th

British Summer time – 10:00 am, August 7th

Central European Summer time– 11:00 am, August 7th

Indian Standard time – 2:30 pm, August 7th

Philippine time – 5:00 pm, August 7th

Australian Central Daylight time – 6:30 pm, August 7th

Fans of the series will be able to watch the episode as soon as it comes out on platforms like Hulu, VRV, Crunchyroll, and Funimation. These are all official streaming services for the Boruto anime and fans are recommended to use them. If you want to watch all the episodes of the series, you can also do so via the above mentioned websites.

What happened last time?

Kakashi will do anything for a copy of his favorite book (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto Episode 260 started with Boruto and Kakashi going around the village carrying some shopping bags. They stopped in a Dango shop to enjoy some treats but were interrupted when a pair of elders started fighting.

A woman named Yubeshi, the granddaughter of one of the older men, revealed that they were fighting because of a dispute over firework displays. She asked Boruto and Kakashi to help her solve the issue so she could marry Sabure, the grandson of the second old man. Kakashi did not want to help at first but was convinced when Yubeshi offered him a special edition of Icha Icha Tactics.

After failing to reconcile them by talking, Kakashi proposed for the two elders to have a competition. The winner would be the one to work on the displays from that moment on, to which both men agreed. What they did not notice was that Kakashi planned all this to give them a lesson.

The displays started and both elders became anxious after realizing someone had interchanged their fireworks. This helped them realize how petty they were being, and after learning that their grandchildren were in love, they finally reconciled. The episode ended with Boruto helping Kakashi with his back problems, and Yubeshi and Sabure getting married.

What can you expect from Boruto Episode 261?

The Ninja Academy is a place where kids learn to be an efficient Shinobi and make friends. Kawaki is already a proficient ninja, but his social skills are subpar at best. Accompanied by Himawari, and on a secret mission to keep one of his classmates safe, Kawaki will have to navigate the complicated world of school.

As mentioned before, this arc has been long awaited by fans for a while now. The idea of seeing Kawaki and Himawari being in the same classroom, even when Kawaki is significantly older than Himawari, sounds hilarious to watch.

Fans expect this arc to develop both Kawaki and Himawari’s relationship, as well as show how powerful the Uzumaki girl can be. We can only hope the show knows how to handle this premise in a satisfying manner that will leave fans happy about seeing Boruto Episode 261.

