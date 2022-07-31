Kakashi and Boruto's team-up does not stop fans' disappointment with Boruto Episode 260

A few hours since its official release, the time to talk about Boruto Episode 260 is here. Kakashi will make a comeback this time around to help Boruto solve a dilemma regarding fireworks that is driving the people of Konoha crazy.

Fireworks, love, and special editions of Kakashi’s favorite books will be the stars of Boruto Episode 260. The series has been coming out with truly enjoyable filler episodes these past few weeks. Knowing that, let’s talk about this week’s episode and see what Twitter thinks about how this episode was handled.

Fan on Twitter are not happy with the lackluster story of Boruto Episode 260

A Recap of Boruto Episode 259

Last week’s episode began with Team 7 on the lookout for a criminal who was attacking a former Shinobi. The criminal attacked a new victim while they were monitoring the village and had to go to the police station to give a statement. Hours later, most members wanted to go home and sleep, except Mitsuki who went searching for his missing cat.

He asked around most of the village, even inside a convenience store managed by a kind-looking man, but eventually found his cat being taken care of by a flutist girl who claimed to be its owner. Mitsuki proved her wrong but thanked her nonetheless for taking care of Mikazuki. They kept talking until the girl’s brother appeared and glared at Mitsuki, who went away.

The next night, Team 7 had another stake out and were able to find out that the perpetrators were a duo. Mitsuki was able to injure one of the criminals and ran after them in hopes of catching them. He found out that the siblings from before were the criminal duo, thanks to a small amount of blood that was laying on the ground in front of the brother’s food cart.

Mitsuki then went on to confront the girl the next day, prompting her to confess that she and her brother were looking for the ninja who robbed and killed their father. Mitsuki asks her to give herself up, to which the girl thanks him but ignores his advice.

That night, the nice-looking vendor from before was revealed as the ninja who killed the father of the siblings. With the help of Mitsuki and Mikazuki, the real criminal is apprehended and the girl’s father is avenged.

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 Boruto Episode 260 Preview [English Sub]



Title: “Love Skyrockets” (7/31) Boruto Episode 260 Preview [English Sub] Title: “Love Skyrockets” (7/31) https://t.co/hQyNEV9pwG

A bitter rivalry

Boruto Episode 260 is titled Fireworks of Love. It starts with the series' protagonist carrying a heavy bag of ninja supplies and scrolls for Kakashi, who is sitting and sipping tea in peace. Boruto complains about being dragged out of nowhere to run errands with the previous Hokage.

While they rest for a bit, a dispute between two old men begins behind them and Boruto asks Kakashi if they should stop them. Kakashi tells Borutothat he had enough of breaking up fights because of Naruto and Sasuke. While the two Shinobi talk, more people join the fight, making things worse.

Boruto tries to stop them but nobody even notices that he is there and gets pushed by the crowd. The fight is stopped when the grandson of one of the old men and the granddaughter of the other break them apart. The old man with a granddaughter spills Kakashi’s tea on the masked man’s face before stomping back into his business.

The granddaughter, named Yubeshi, tells Boruto that her grandfather usually throws a firework display during the festival in Konoha. He is angry because the people of the New City want to have their display a week before, and that could hurt his business. She also reveals that she and the grandson of Taruto, the other old man, whose name is Sabure are in relationship and plan to get married.

Helping a young couple

Boruto Episode 260 continues to show that Kakashi is not paying attention because he is reading Icha Icha Tactics volume 5. The story is similar to what is happening to the young couple in the present and Boruto asks Kakashi how they sorted it out in the book.

Kakashi does not know because only the first edition had an ending and his is from a later printing. Yubeshi shows Kakashi that she has a first edition copy of the book and tells the former Hokage she will give it to him if he helps her with her grandfather. Boruto and Kakashi go to Taruto’s cake shop to talk with him about the situation.

While inside, they figure out that Taruto and Ohagi, Yubeshi’s grandfather, used to be friends. Taruto asks them to leave after they question him about this, but Sabure stops them on their way out. He then explains that the two old men used to work together on the firework display for the people of Old Town when they were close friends.

This year, the people of New Town asked Taruto to be the leader of their fireworks committee, which angered Ohagi. Boruto tries to ask Kakashi about his thoughts, but the masked ninja is long gone by that point. Boruto returns to Ohagi’s dango shop to talk with the owner, who reluctantly agrees to speak with the boy.

Bickering old men

Taruto and Sabure as seen in Boruto Episode 260 (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

Boruto Episode 260 proceeds to show that to help the two former friends reconcile, Boruto and Kakashi ask them to talk it out in a peaceful manner. However, there seems to be no way of making the old men reach an agreement on their own. Boruto, who was prepared for something like this, asks Yubeshi and Sabure to bring out a special cake created by the two men.

Instead of helping them remember their friendship, Taruto and Ohagi start fighting again, worse than before. Kakashi, who claims he is only interested in getting his book, proposes that both men compete to see who is better at it. On the day of the festival, both will display their fireworks at the same time and the winner will oversee the fireworks from now on.

Some time later, Boruto wonders if making the old men compete was the right solution. Yubeshi and Sabure then question if Kakashi knows what he is doing, leading the former Hokage to reveal he has a plan. He says that the fireworks will take care of everything.

An explosive competition

Boruto Episode 260 continues with the people of Konoha divided by the firework displays that will take place that night. The people of New Town want to prove to those from Old Town who are better and vice versa.

As Taruto and his team walk towards their display, they are approached by Kakashi in disguise. He makes a weird comment about the sky being clear, confusing the people who encountered him.

Hours later, the firework displays commence and people from both sides of town are making fun of their rivals. Nevertheless, Taruto and Ohagi realize that something is wrong and try to stop their displays.

It seems like Kakashi switched the fireworks while nobody was looking and gave each side their opponent’s. The people of the town realize that they were making fun of their own fireworks and start to ponder if this rivalry is really worth it.

A happy marriage

Boruto Episode 260 goes on to show that both parties, as well as Boruto and Kakashi, are back in the room where they talked about the competition. Kakashi asks who Taruto and Ohagi think was the winner, but neither of them say anything.

Instead of admitting they were wrong, both men start arguing again, which irritates their grandchildren. Yubeshi blurts out that she will not be able to marry Sabure at this rate and that is what finally makes the former friends realize how foolish they were.

There is a final cut and we see Boruto helping Kakashi with his back problems. The former Hokage hurt his back because he had to be quick when exchanging the displays. Boruto Episode 260 ends with Kakashi saying he does not need to read the book to know how the story ends, while the viewers see Yubeshi and Sabure getting married

What is twitter saying about Boruto Episode 260?

Tuxedo Charles 🌹 @cedwards0527 Episode 260 of Boruto was okay. A couple wants to get married, but their grandfathers are feuding so Kakashi and Boruto decide to help end the feud between them so the couple can tie the knot. Overall, 5/10. #Boruto #Boruto 260 Episode 260 of Boruto was okay. A couple wants to get married, but their grandfathers are feuding so Kakashi and Boruto decide to help end the feud between them so the couple can tie the knot. Overall, 5/10. #Boruto #Boruto260 https://t.co/h7NDdMHo5x

Fans were not impressed by the plot of Boruto Episode 260. Most were commenting on how average it was, going as far as to say it was boring.

rebecca @rocketbeccs Happy Boruto Sunday fam! Today's ep. was a real treat. We finally learn how Kakashi eats dumplings and drinks hot tea! Happy Boruto Sunday fam! Today's ep. was a real treat. We finally learn how Kakashi eats dumplings and drinks hot tea! https://t.co/gvYQp0dRix

For most, Kakashi and Boruto’s interaction were the only noteworthy moments in the Boruto Episode 260. It was nice seeing a fan-favorite character return, and people are happy with this, but nothing else seemed important.

Narugod1 (NG) @narugod1



#BorutoEpisode260 Lame Episode in my Opinion.. 4,5/10 for this Episode. The only good thing was the interaction between Kakashi & Boruto. Lame Episode in my Opinion.. 4,5/10 for this Episode. The only good thing was the interaction between Kakashi & Boruto. #BorutoEpisode260 https://t.co/0f5ZFnuDVw

The episode was definitely not as good as some of the previous ones, something fans have no problem pointing out on social media.

yadontnow1 @yadontnow1



First of all, I'm going to say that this episode was done really good, even not look like an outsource. A simple script, have a funny and good message in the end perfectly directed by Yūta Suzuki and storyboarded by Atsushi Wakabayashi. Ajfox Alex ALIDROM Backup ver.11123455 @AjfoxAlex @yadontnow1 your opinion on the new episode? Because I haven't seen the ep yet? @yadontnow1 your opinion on the new episode? Because I haven't seen the ep yet? Review #Boruto 260 - (Fireworks of Love)First of all, I'm going to say that this episode was done really good, even not look like an outsource. A simple script, have a funny and good message in the end perfectly directed by Yūta Suzuki and storyboarded by Atsushi Wakabayashi. twitter.com/AjfoxAlex/stat… Review #Boruto 260 - (Fireworks of Love)First of all, I'm going to say that this episode was done really good, even not look like an outsource. A simple script, have a funny and good message in the end perfectly directed by Yūta Suzuki and storyboarded by Atsushi Wakabayashi. twitter.com/AjfoxAlex/stat… https://t.co/i0w0LoM22S

Still, Boruto Episode 260 does have good morals that will stick with fans who have watched it for a long time, something fans did not miss and commented about it on Twitter.

And the firework scenes were simply stunning to watch. While they were shown for briefly, the use of colors and figures in the sky left fans in awe after witnessing such a fantastic display.

While the episode is not worth a lot of attention, fans do seem excited for what is to come in the series next week.

The preview of next week’s episode revealed that a new arc will begin for Boruto, involving Kawaki and Himawari going to school.

Fans are really excited to see Himawari display her abilities as a Kunoichi, as well as Kawaki trying to act like a normal school student.

Final thoughts

Travis Bohanan @Shaggy_PacMan That was a good Boruto episode. I always love seeing Kakashi handle things in his own, aloof way. That was a good Boruto episode. I always love seeing Kakashi handle things in his own, aloof way. https://t.co/BEX1Fp5x3l

Boruto Episode 260 was not bad, but it was definitely the weakest entry of the series in a while. The plot is a simple star-crossed lovers story, which could have been interesting to watch, except it did not work out. Boruto Episode 260's main focus was on a simple dispute over fireworks, which was a major let-down. The issue was resolved in a satisfying manner, but it took way too long to get there.

Kakashi and Boruto were obviously the stars of the episode and their moments were hilarious to watch. Despite this, they were overshadowed by the many scenes where nothing of value was happening.

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 Boruto Episode 261 Preview [English Sub]



Title: “Kawaki Enters The Ninja Academy!” (8/7) Boruto Episode 261 Preview [English Sub] Title: “Kawaki Enters The Ninja Academy!” (8/7) https://t.co/AZFmhvbfzI

As mentioned earlier, next week marks the beginning of a new arc for the series. Kawaki will enter the academy to act as the bodyguard for one of Himawari’s classmates.

This most likely means that we will see some very wholesome moments between the siblings in this upcoming episode. We can only hope that next week’s entry will handle the story in a better way than Boruto Episode 260 did.

