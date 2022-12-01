Boruto episode 278: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Boruto episode 278 will air this Sunday, December 04, at 5.30 pm JST. The anime episode will be available on local Japanese TV networks such as TV TOKYO and others prior to an international release. Fans eager to watch the episode without delay can do so via platforms such as Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and VRV.

Episode 277 continued the death game with a new one called the "Light Game". Each of the players was given a candle and needed to keep the flame burning till the end. The flame was literally their life, leading to the death of the candle holder when it got extinguished.

Ouga added another twisted bonus round at the end. As Boruto outsmarted him, Rokuro and the shinobi for hire got blood on their hands to survive.

Boruto episode 278: Everything you need to know

Release date and time, where to watch

Boruto Uzumaki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As usual, Boruto episode 278 will be simulcast. Hence, fans residing outside Japan won't have to wait to find out what other horrors Ouga has in store for the people in his sadistic game. Given below is a brief of the timings the newest episode will release and be available for viewing, according to the various time zones:

Pacific Time – 12.30 am

Central Time – 2.30 am

Eastern Time – 3.30 am

British Summertime – 8.30 am

Central European Summertime – 9.30 am

Indian Standard Time – 2.00 pm

Philippine Time – 4.30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time – 6.00 pm

Depending on where fans are located around the globe, they can be sure to catch Boruto episode 278 as soon as it drops. Local TV networks in Japan such as TV TOKYO will be the first to release the episode, which will be followed by a global release.

What to expect from Boruto episode 278?

Expect Boruto to continue growing as a leader in Boruto episode 278 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto Episode 278 will move on to the next phase of the game. With two out of five games complete, players must survive 3 more to make it out of the deadly maze. What the next game will be is a mystery right now. At this point, it looks like Rokuro and the shinobi for hire might cause problems for others with their attitude.

Additionally, Boruto episode 278 will build on Boruto's abilities as a leader. He looks to be getting the hang of standing at the helm. They seemingly believe in him and are willing to follow him. They do so with good reason, his efforts helping in saving a few of them. Also, his quick thinking in the elevator resulted in all of them making it out alive.

Boruto episode 277 recap

Boruto episode 277 thrust the players into the second game - The Light Game. Given each a candle, they needed to keep the flame burning. Failure to do so would result in instant death, as seen when the old man snuffed out his candle with a sneeze and almost immediately collapsed.

Boruto and Yatsume in the candle game (Image via Studio Pierrot)

They were required to wade through what looked like a sewer with knee-deep water. Crossing it successfully, the group ended up in a desert with large fans in front of them, which made things difficult by creating large dust storms. The players overcame this obstacle as well and arrived at another area with Ouga waiting there and two elevators.

Separated into two groups, the elevator would take 30 minutes to reach its destination and the candles wouldn't burn for that long. In simple terms, they needed to take one another's candles to keep theirs burning. Thanks to the blonde's quick thinking, his entire group made it out alive while in the other group, Rokuro and the shinobi for hire got blood on their hands to keep their candles burning.

Back at the Leaf, Sarada and Mitsuki grew concerned with their teammate's absence and began to search for clues about the missing train.

