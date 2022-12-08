Boruto episode 279: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Boruto episode 279 is set to drop this Sunday, December 11, at 5:30 pm JST. The anime episode will first air on local Japanese TV networks such as TV TOKYO, before being released internationally.

Fans excited to catch Boruto episode 279 without any delay can do so via platforms such as Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and VRV.

The previous episode revealed the motivations behind each of the survivors' attempts to get through the game. A third game, Pressure, was also introduced. But with this, all 8 managed to survive, thanks to their quick thinking and teamwork. There was also another mole in this small group. Lastly, Kiseru was found to be an outer of the Kara.

Boruto episode 279: Everything you need to know

Release date and time, where to watch

Boruto, Kiseru, and Shamo (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As always, Boruto episode 279 will be simulcast. Thus, fans outside of Japan will not have to wait to find out what comes next for the remaining eight survivors in Ouga's sadistic game. Given below is a brief of the timings for each time zone when the newest episode will be released and available for viewing:

Pacific Time – 12:30 am

Central Time – 2:30 am

Eastern Time – 3:30 am

British Summertime – 8:30 am

Central European Summertime – 9:30 am

Indian Standard Time – 2:00 pm

Philippine Time – 4:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time – 6:00 pm

Local TV networks in Japan such as TV TOKYO will be the first to release Boruto episode 279, which will be followed by a global release.

What can you expect from Boruto episode 279?

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 Boruto Episode 279 Preview (English Sub)



Title: "The Obstacle: Seven" (12/11) Boruto Episode 279 Preview (English Sub)Title: "The Obstacle: Seven" (12/11) https://t.co/9oXO2x7VyC

Following the third game, Pressure, there was just 2 more games left before the survivors' fate will be decided. As mentioned previously, Boruto's abilities as a leader have been on display this entire arc. Expect more of the same in the Boruto episode 279 as the survivors prepare to tackle game 4.

Boruto episode 279, titled The Obstacle: Seven, will most likely look into the penultimate game. As Ouga watched all of them survive, he promised to make things more difficult. Boruto and others are tipped to make it through this one. Not to forget, knowledge of the traitor's identity has been found by Batta and now Boruto, so there might be developments there as well.

Boruto episode 279 should also touch upon Sarada and Kawaki finding out about Kiseru. Him being an outsider of the Kara does change things for the shinobi. Thankfully, Mitsuki's investigation at the train site has been fruitful and he has been able to pick up clues about his teammates' whereabouts.

Boruto episode 278 brief recap

yadontnow1 @yadontnow1



- OVR : 8,6/10



Very good episode! I love it so much! The storyboards and directions from Ema Saitō blew me away again. It syncs really well with Masaya Honda's script.



Ayako Satō, Chiyuki Tanaka, and Park Myoung-hun did a good job as ADs. #Boruto Episode 278 - Musical Chairs- OVR : 8,6/10Very good episode! I love it so much! The storyboards and directions from Ema Saitō blew me away again. It syncs really well with Masaya Honda's script.Ayako Satō, Chiyuki Tanaka, and Park Myoung-hun did a good job as ADs. #Boruto Episode 278 - Musical Chairs- OVR : 8,6/10⭐Very good episode! I love it so much! The storyboards and directions from Ema Saitō blew me away again. It syncs really well with Masaya Honda's script.Ayako Satō, Chiyuki Tanaka, and Park Myoung-hun did a good job as ADs. https://t.co/LbnEuQbSI0

Boruto episode 278, titled Musical Chairs, began with the surviving seven members arguing, with Boruto attempting to calm them down. The exchange of words led to each one opening up about their need to survive.

Yatsume wanted to change her hair color. Shamo wanted to do something for his grandmother. Boruto aimed to become a shinobi like Sasuke. Namua decided to shun worldly pleasures and lead a life of asceticism after a life-changing run-in with a priest.

Batta wanted to buy an island. Fugou, the businessman, wanted to deliver the briefcase to his client. Kiseru wanted to return and soak in his homeland's hot spring.

The final 8 survivors (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Just then Ouga interrupted them and the next game started. The survivors found themselves in a room with the ceiling slowly coming towards them. After several attempts, Boruto realized the floor had a weak spot, with Kiseru and Namua joining him in breaking it. Batta soon joined in and they successfully got through as all eight survived.

The episode ended with Batta confiding in Boruto and telling him of another mole. Back at the Leaf, Sarada and Kawaki uncovered some shocking information. While digging through the Thunder Train's passenger list, Kiseru turned out to be an outer of the Kara.

