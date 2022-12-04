Boruto episode 278: Fans gush about the animation and shocking news comes to light

Boruto episode 278 returned this week and continued the game of life and death. With eight survivors left after two games, it was getting more intense. The episode featured the third game and revealed some interesting information about each of the survivors.

Back at the Leaf, Kawaki joined in on the search for Boruto alongside Mitsuki and Sarada. While Mitsuki was off investigating the scene of the disappearance, Sarada and Kawaki were pulling information on the passengers of the Thunder Train.

Boruto episode 278 leaves fans impressed by the animation as Kiseru's truth comes to light

Boruto episode 278 brief

Boruto, Kiseru and Shamo (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Following the previous game, the survivors were shaken to their core by what happened. Among the remaining eight survivors, Batta in particular, was regretting her decision to take the lives of the two innocents in the elevator with her, her boss and the criminal Rokuro.

As Yatsume tried to calm Batta down, she snapped back, and Kiseru also joined in on the confrontation. After an exchange of words, Boruto episode 278 revealed the motivations behind each of the eight wanting to survive. Yatsume wanted to change her hair color. Shamo wanted to do something for his grandmother. Boruto aimed to become a shinobi like Sasuke.

Boruto aims to be a great shinobi like Sasuke (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Namua revealed his past, and after a life-changing run-in with a priest, he decided to shun worldly pleasures and lead a life of asceticism. Batta wanted to buy an island. Fugou, the businessman, wanted to deliver the briefcase because his company's fate was at stake. Kiseru wanted to return to his homeland and soak in a hot spring.

Suddenly, Ouga appeared and soon began the third game, Pressure, in Boruto episode 278. The survivors were teleported to a room with a high ceiling and six switches on each wall. Pushing the first five caused the ceiling to begin a slow descent, while spikes emerged from it and blades from the walls.

The walls shift in to form single-person crawl spaces (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The last switch turned off the blades on the walls but the ceiling kept lowering. The walls shifted inward to where each button was, creating enough space for a person to fit in. This led to a squabble as to which six would occupy those spaces. One thing led to another, and Boruto soon realized there was something beneath the floor.

Thus, Boruto, Kiseru, and Namau began to attack the floor with their jutsu in order to break it in. As Batta tried to take Yatsume's spot, Boruto's words made her believe once more. She was going to survive and buy her native island back from the rich folks who stole it from her. Using her jutsu, she found the floor's weakest spot, and the others managed to blast in time to save themselves.

Boruto episode 278 ended with Batta revealing to Boruto that there was another traitor in their midst. Back at the Leaf, Kawaki joined Sarada and Mitsuki in the search for Boruto. While pulling up information, they found startling data that showed that Kiseru was an Outer of the Kara.

Fans amazed by the animation and arc of Boruto episode 278

Boruto Uzumaki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto episode 278 impressed fans with its consistent and top-tier animation. The previous couple of episodes of the series have been repeatedly animated and presented very well, and fans have not missed an opportunity to praise them.

The end of the episode revealed some intriguing information. Kawaki and Sarada found out that Kiseru was an Outer of the Kara. Such a development is going to change things when it does come to Boruto's notice. Fans were as stunned as the two young shinobi upon discovering this fact.

Final Thoughts

Boruto episode 278 further displayed Boruto's growing abilities as a leader. He succeeded in saving everyone this time. Not only that, he got through Batta's hard exterior and brought her over to the survivors' side. Such a quality is promising in a young shinobi who has a lot to come.

At the other end, Kiseru turned out to be an Outer of the Kara. This changes the way one views him and his motivation to survive. It is a mystery why he was on the train and has so far managed to form a good rapport with Boruto. What did he want? Also, was he the traitor Batta spoke of? Only time will tell.

