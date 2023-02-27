Boruto episode 290: Release date, where to watch, what to expect

Boruto episode 290 will be released on Sunday, March 5, at 5.30 pm JST, according to Naruto's official website. The episode will be an interesting one as the story moves forward more towards the highly anticipated attack of Code.

Viewers were awestruck by Daemon's power after his introduction in Boruto episode 289, which also showed how Kawaki was struggling to adjust to life in Konoha. The effect of this will be reflected in Boruto episode 290.

Boruto episode 290 preview shows Kawaki seemingly planning something big for the future events

Boruto episode 290, titled Presence, will be released this Sunday, March 5, at 5.30 pm JST. The episode will first air on TV Tokyo in Japan, after which it will be available on global streaming channels such as Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu for international fans.

Boruto episode 290 will be aired internationally at the following time:

Pacific Standard Time (PST): 1 am, Sunday, March 5

Central Standard Time (CST): 3 am, Sunday, March 5

Eastern Standard Time (EST): 4 am, Sunday, March 5

British Standard Time (GMT): 9 am, Sunday, March 5

Central European Standard Time (CEST): 10 am, Sunday, March 5

Indian Standard Time (IST): 2.30 pm, Sunday, March 5

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 7 pm, Sunday, March 5

What to expect from Boruto episode 290?

Boruto episode 290 will be based on chapter 61, titled Madness, of the manga. It will pick up where episode 289 left off. The preview depicts some important frames of the episode, with Kawaki seemingly planning to do something big.

In Boruto episode 290 preview, the titular protagonist complains about being watched by the sensory Shinobi 24/7. Inojin tries to calm down Boruto, saying that the whole village is under the Yamanaka Sensory Unit’s supervision. Although he assures that it is just for the protection of the village, Inojin mentions that if a Shinobi can erase his chakra, they will remain undetectable by the sensory unit.

The preview of Boruto episode 290 then showed Kawaki planning something after learning that erasing chakra can be undetectable by the sensory unit. It seemed like he left the house and was trying to avoid the eye of the surveillance guy. However, Kawaki might have success with his plan because the surveillance guy seems to be telling Naruto something, which makes the Seventh Hokage worry.

Eida might have seen this event and informed Code, who might use this opportunity to reach Kawaki. The preview also shows Shikamaru having a discussion with Amado, which could be about Code’s power and what he could plot against Konoha.

Recap of Boruto episode 289

Boruto episode 289 started with Kawaki having a dream about Code pulverizing him. Later, he woke up exhausted and explained his dream to Sumire and Amado. The latter then tried to explain to Kawaki that he was still Isshiki’s vessel, so he could use Karma as a weapon.

However, this angered Kawaki, who dashed towards Amado. The latter insisted that Kawaki should take the karma so that he could save the Seventh Hokage, but Kawaki didn’t pay any heed and left the place. However, Amado’s plan made Kawaki think about implementing Karma. Sumire also approached Amado to find out why he insisted Kawaki get his karma back, prompting the latter to explain that he had some personal reasons but the plan would not harm Konoha.

Eida, on the other hand, watched the scene with her Senrigan and informed Code about it. She also sympathized with Kawaki and asked Code whether or not he could let Hokage off the hook. However, Code denied it and said that he treated Isshiki like a god and that he should kill the Hokage to get revenge.

One of the most important events of the episode took place at the climax was Eida’s younger brother, Daemon, coming out of the chamber. As Eida revealed his power, fans came to know that he can deflect the opponent's thoughts of attacking him. With Daemon as an ally of Code, the team has become formidable.

The episode wrapped up with Naruto taking Kawaki home to give him a welcome feast. Although the latter enjoyed it, he was still worried about how to protect Naruto and Konoha.

