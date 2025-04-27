Boruto getting too many allies would be Two Blue Vortex's biggest mistake

With the awakening of Sarada's Mangekyou Sharingan in Boruto Two Blue Vortex, another ally was added to the protagonist's side. Moreover, the recent addition of Kashin Koji, Mitsuki, Shikamaru, and some temporary allies proved that the protagonist now had a good number of people who could help him unravel Kawaki's truth before the village through their final battle.

However, all of these allies might meet a similar fate to Naruto and be sealed in a separate dimension. Kawaki has always been possessive regarding his matter with the protagonist, and he wouldn't let anyone else interfere in their battle, meaning that the addition to the protagonist's allies might be equal to harming his loved ones.

Why the addition of Boruto's allies might bite him back

Sarada as seen in the manga (Image via Mikio Ikemoto and Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 saw Sarada awakening her Mangekyou Sharingan and easily beating Ryu. She awakened her doujutsu after getting through her feelings for the protagonist. However, this might also be a reason to keep supporting the protagonist as the truth would come out clearer in her eyes through the Mangekyou Sharingan.

A few chapters back, the protagonist might have also forged a temporary alliance with Eida as she worked as an information broker for him. Similarly, one of the biggest allies the protagonist received since he was banished from the village is Kashin Koji, who Ten Directions warned the protagonist about any upcoming calamity.

Shikimaru as seen in the manga (Image via Mikio Ikemoto and Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

Just like these two, Mitsuki and Shikimaru also believed in the protagonist, despite the Omnipotence effect, and might still be on his side despite the raid of the Shinju. So, it might be obvious to the fandom that the protagonist has already collected a good number of people on his side.

So, in such a critical time when Kawaki is plotting to kill Boruto, things might get complicated for the former. Kawaki's ultimate goal was to kill the protagonist so that Naruto could roam the streets of the Hidden Leaf Village without any big threat from Momoshiki. So, would the protagonist's allies help him in the final battle against Kawaki?

Kawaki has been very possessive of the protagonist, given how the latter hosts one of the strongest Otsutsuki clan members inside him. This was also the reason Kawaki sealed Naruto and Hinata inside a separate dimension so that his loved ones would stay away from such a grave danger. So, to go on a one-on-one showdown with the protagonist, Kawaki might do the same with Boruto's allies.

Boruto and Kawaki as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Daikokuten is an ability of the Kokugen, which Kawaki inherited from Isshiki, that allows him to reduce the size of anything and store it in a separate dimension. This ability might be Kawaki's ace in his final battle against the protagonist, as the former might use it to send the latter's allies to a separate dimension.

Afterwards, the fandom would witness the most intense battle in the Boruto franchise's history. Even though the protagonist might be collecting allies for his ultimate goal to unveil Kawaki's true identity, this might endanger the lives of the people he cares for and bite him back, ultimately.

Final Thoughts

As of this article's publication, the protagonist has yet to confirm whether he considers other people like Sarada and Mitsuki his official allies. So, take this article with a huge grain of salt. Even though the protagonist might need allies in his final battle against Kawaki, it isn't confirmed whether he might be 'grouped' with them as a source for back-up in the showdown against Kawaki.

