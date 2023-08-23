Boruto manga is slowly butchering everything iconic about its characters, fans riot

Boruto, a manga series that serves as a sequel to Naruto, has gained significant popularity over the years. However, it has also faced mixed reviews from its fans. One notable criticism revolves around the gradual alteration of iconic character traits.
Fans have taken to social media, expressing their disappointment with the portrayal of Sarada's character in the series. One user, @sasukeslefthand on X (formerly Twitter), specifically highlighted instances where the manga failed to do justice to Sarada's development from the beginning.
Boruto makers under fire as fandom protests on not showing Sarada's character development throughout the series
Sarada Uchiha holds great significance in the series. She is the daughter of Sasuke Uchiha and Sakura Haruno, two prominent figures in the Naruto universe. She takes great pride in her Uchiha heritage and yearns to delve into her family's history.
She is a highly skilled ninja with an exceptional kekkei genkai, the Sharingan. Sarada harbors an unwavering determination to follow in the footsteps of the Seventh Hokage, Uzumaki Naruto, and become the Hokage one day.
Sarada is highly regarded by fans, yet the Boruto manga fails to do justice to her character. Many fans have expressed disappointment with how her character development is handled in the manga.
Criticism has been directed towards the manga for making every character besides Boruto and Kawaki seem irrelevant, including Sarada. The significance of other new generation characters is undermined due to the escalating threats, creating a feeling that the story has painted itself into a corner.
Boruto makers skip Sarada's three-Tomoe Sharingan awakening
Sarada Uchiha's Sharingan awakened at a young age, as confirmed by her mother, Sakura. Unlike many other members of the Uchiha clan, Sarada's Sharingan manifested from a place of love for her parents, especially her father Sasuke, rather than being triggered by loss or hatred. In the anime, during a confrontation with the ruthless Deepa where she valiantly defended Boruto, Sarada's Sharingan initially possessed one tomoe and later evolved to two tomoe.
According to @sasukeslefthand, it seems that Sarada's 3 Tomoe Sharingan Awakening was skipped in the manga. However, in chapter 40, during the intense battle between new Team 7 and Boro, Sarada was depicted with a three-Tomoe Sharingan. This suggests that she had awakened it at some point while learning Chidori from Sasuke.
This marked a pivotal moment for Sarada. Like her father Sasuke, whose second tomoe also manifested while defending Naruto in their intense battle against Haku, Sarada's Sharingan followed a similar evolutionary path.
Fans feel Sarada's Mangekyo awakening was underwhelming
Not only @sasukeslefthand but many fans found Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan awakening underwhelming. They expressed their disappointment, stating that they didn't experience any excitement when they saw her Mangekyo Sharingan. Several fans suggested that the awakening could have been presented in a more compelling manner.
Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan was activated when she received news that Boruto's life faced imminent danger. Unlike most Mangekyo Sharingan awakenings fueled by negative emotions, Sarada's transformation was triggered by a surge of positive feelings. Although limited information exists about the abilities of her Mangekyo Sharingan, it boasts a distinct sun-shaped design.
Final thoughts
The manga has unfortunately compromised the essence of its characters, including Sarada Uchiha. Her character has been subject to injustice through a lack of development and attention. This deviation from what fans expect has led to disappointment and a collective hope for future chapters to rectify this oversight by providing Sarada with the focus she deserves.
