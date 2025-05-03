Boruto may defeat beat Jura in their coming fight (& Momoshiki is the key)

Boruto and his actual persistence within the story have already been emphasized to be the only constant that is between the survival and doom of Earth. Although the protagonist has continued to survive direct encounters with the Shinju, his stand-off against Jura has been painted as an event that must never come to pass. Kashin Koji has already made it clear that the protagonist is fated to fall into the hands of Jura if he were to even approach the Land of Wind.

Although Koji's visions of the future are events nearly set in stone, it is possible that his precognition managed to overlook the only unpredictable element that has yet to make any appearance within part 2 of the series.

Given Momoshiki's eerie silence as well as his lack of relevance within the current events of the story, it is possible that he reemerges back to the surface in order to take over the protagonist's body during an event where his and the protagonist's mutual destruction is essentially assured.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Boruto Two Blue Vortex series and is a speculative theory.

Boruto's "death" will not be the end of his story

Boruto in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

The story of Boruto Two Blue Vortex has been set up as a race against fate, with the eventual doom of Earth at the hands of the Shinju being a nearly inevitable outcome. Although the protagonist has taken numerous actions under Kashin Koji to prevent the inevitable doom, his appearance in the Land of Wind remains as the one event that should've never come to pass.

Although the protagonist's impending doom has been confirmed numerous times by Koji, it must be noted that the predictions are not absolute. Naruto's death at the hands of Isshiki was one such fate-defying event that went beyond Kashin Koji's predictions, making it clear that avenues to defy events set in stone exist.

Momoshiki as shown in the Boruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While the actual mechanism behind the Shinjutsu hasn't been revealed, it is possible that the numerous visions of the future occur as a simulation based on information and understanding that Koji possesses. Also, given that Momoshiki actually holds knowledge of the numerous Shinjutsu in existence, it is possible that he entered a state that might prevent his actions from being foreseen.

Given the usual tropes of narratives centered around "inevitable fate," an event or element materializes the impossible future. Momoshiki's emergence during the protagonist's doomed fight against Jura ends up becoming the one event that Koji couldn't foresee. Another phenomenon, narratives driven by the "inevitable fate," is that any parties attempting to change fate are often punished by the universe itself.

Jura as shown in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

It is possible that the protagonist's countless fate-defying stunts, as well as Jura's absolute confidence, catch up to them during their fight, serving as a wake-up call for both parties. It is already clear that the protagonist is currently at his most vulnerable position due to his apparent falling out with Kashin Koji, Sarada, as well as Mitsuki being incapacitated, while Konohamaru himself struggles to guarantee his own survival.

Given the overwhelming odds adding up against the protagonist, Momoshiki's reemergence and takeover of the protagonist's body might give rise to Boruto's lowest and most desperate moment.

Kashin Koji as shown in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Momoshiki's takeover would confirm the protagonist's death in spirit, while also serving as the avenue for the eventual comeback that has been a tradition within the series. Both Jura and the protagonist may end with a mutual defeat, with the protagonist's eventual rise from the depths of desperation serving as the main nexus event towards the future.

Final Thoughts

Boruto's death at the hands of Jura has been the most mentioned and anticipated event, serving as the main nexus point deciding the actual fate of the world.

Given that Kashin Koji is adamant in preventing the apocalypse, as well as the main protagonist's death, it is possible that he enters combat to somehow prevent the protagonist's impending doom. Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 will be released on May 20, 2025, and will reveal whether the anticipated fight actually even comes to fruition.

