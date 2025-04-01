Boruto may have foreshadowed Himawari's unique capability with Naruto vs. Isshiki battle

The Boruto fanbase has been quite active over the past few months, thanks to the latest Two Blue Vortex chapters. However, netizens seem to be revisiting some of the older chapters and fight sequences to connect a few dots. This time, fans have linked Naruto to Himawari’s recent abilities in the manga series.

Some foreshadowing appears to have occurred in the early parts of the series. Himawari received a massive upgrade in one of the recent chapters, putting her on the path to surpass her father. Let’s analyze the manga chapters and moments from the past to determine whether Ikemoto and Kishimoto foreshadowed Himawari’s new power-up.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga chapters.

Boruto may have foreshadowed Himawari’s latest power-up

Fans who haven’t read the latest chapters will be shocked to learn that Himawari Uzumaki has become the newest Nine-Tailed Beast Jinchuriki. However, Kurama currently appears quite small. That said, she possesses the strongest affinity with Kurama compared to all previous Jinchuriki. This signifies that Himawari has the potential to surpass her father and become one of the strongest kunoichi in her village.

Many fans were stunned to witness this development. Nevertheless, fans believe that this was foreshadowed at some point in the anime and manga series. Naruto faced off against Isshiki Otsutsuki, one of the most powerful characters in the series at that time. During that battle, we saw Naruto employ some Hyuga Clan techniques.

This came as a significant surprise for Boruto fans, as they had never seen Naruto use one of the Hyuga techniques before. However, he is married to Hinata Hyuga, so it’s clear she would have taught him some of her clan’s techniques. We saw the Seventh Hokage not only use Hyuga Clan techniques but also combine them with Kurama’s chakra.

This was the foreshadowing that netizens were talking about. We saw the combination of Hyuga Clan techniques with Kurama’s chakra. This indicated clearly that something similar would happen as the manga advanced.

Soon, Himawari received Kurama’s chakra, and she became the Nine-Tailed Beast Jinchuriki. We still haven’t seen her utilize Kurama’s chakra efficiently. However, we know she is skilled in Gentle Fist techniques and possesses the Byakugan.

It’s also noteworthy that Naruto’s early demonstration might have opened the door for Himawari to combine these two elements seamlessly. Consequently, fans are incredibly excited to see how far she could go by harnessing the powers of the Byakugan alongside Kurama in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex series.

Conclusion

Himawari’s newfound powers were foreshadowed by Naruto’s use of Hyuga Clan techniques in combination with Kurama’s chakra. Moreover, his demonstration of this combination can be seen as a template for Himawari to emulate.

As a result, fans have reason to believe that Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto subtly foreshadowed Himawari's rise to the spotlight early in the manga. Fans are also eager to see her true potential as she is poised to surpass her father.

Stay tuned for more Boruto anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

