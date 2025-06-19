Boruto needs Game of Thrones treatment and Yodo's unglorified death paves the way

While Boruto is indeed a sequel to Naruto, the new manga series is nowhere close to the original when it comes to violence and fatalities. As fans must remember, when the Naruto anime was airing, most fans were intrigued by the number of characters that passed away in the series, clearly defining the grave consequences that manifest due to wars.

While Boruto manga also features deaths, up until now, the manga has only shown a couple of people from the "good side" meet their fate. Unfortunately, even those characters who did pass away inadvertently returned to the series in what can only be justified as plot armor.

Therefore, if manga creators Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto do desire to make the new series anywhere as tantalizing as the original, they may need to give it the Game of Thrones treatment. Fortunately, the creators may have already kick-started this transition with Yodo's unglorified death.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Boruto manga.

Boruto needs the Game of Thrones treatment to be as good as Naruto

While the Boruto manga is quite good, captivating its audience every month, it lacks the reality check that Naruto offered with its story. As fans must remember, whenever they discussed Naruto, especially during the Fourth Shinobi World War Arc, they were most intrigued by the number of deaths featured in the anime.

In fact, it had become a meme in the community for fans to show a picture of a graveyard and claim that the series had killed off all their favorite characters. While death is certainly not the only way to make a series feel more complex, it is indeed a more realistic and tantalizing method for a series that is most popular for its battle scenes.

Kurama as seen in the manga series (Image via Shueisha)

Unfortunately, that has been far from the case for Boruto. If fans try to recollect, the manga series has only featured a few deaths, most of which were antagonists whom the protagonists defeated. As for the characters from the "good side" who passed away, like Boruto and Kurama, both later returned to the series, cancelling all the emotional development that occurred in their absence.

While it does make sense for Boruto as the protagonist to stay alive, there must have been a far better way for the manga to depict Himawari inheriting her father's Tailed Beast than to kill it off and have it reincarnate later as a baby within her.

Yodo as seen in the manga series (Image via Shueisha)

Surprisingly, even the series's anime, despite its notoriety as a "filler anime", featured more deaths of characters from the "good side." Hence, compared to the situations that saw those characters pass away, it does not make any sense that the manga, despite having antagonists like the Otsutsuki, Kara, and the Divine Trees, to feature far fewer deaths.

This is why, going forward, the Boruto manga may need the Game of Thrones treatment. If the manga wants to establish the Human God Trees as foes far stronger than anything the shinobi had faced, it only makes sense for the series to feature brutal deaths. Fortunately, Yodo's unglorified death at the hands of Ryu might pave the way for the manga's better future. With that, fans may soon need to prepare for any death scenes that the manga might throw their way.

