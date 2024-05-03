Boruto's fate in Two Blue Vortex may have been foreshadowed by the anime already 

The Boruto manga series has several mysterious elements that fans eagerly attempt to uncover, seeking to connect the dots from a plot standpoint. Since the manga chapters are released on a monthly basis, enthusiasts frequently flock to social media platforms like X to discuss various theories, attempting to guess the direction in which the plot will progress.

While plenty of theories are floating online, one in particular has caught the fanbase’s attention. This theory states that the protagonist’s fate has been foreshadowed by one particular character in the anime adaptation. The anime episodes that were referred to are filler episodes and not canonical to the original storyline.

Fans believe that Studio Pierrot could have potentially worked with the writers and utilized one of the filler episodes to foreshadow Boruto’s fate.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Two Blue Vortex manga chapters.

Boruto’s fate potentially foreshadowed by Kagemasa in the anime

Kagemasa as seen in the anime series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kagemasa was a functional character who was played by an actual shinobi called Gongoro Kamakura. Kagemasa as a character was loved by many, and the fact that a retired shinobi played him elevated his fight scenes. His appearance changed a couple of times owing to overeating. However, Kagemasa soon got back in shape and continued to entertain the citizens of Konohagakure.

There are a couple of similarities between Kagemasa and Boruto, which ultimately became the core structure of the theory. One of the earliest similarities shown in the manga was that Kagemasa attacked one of the bandits in a manner that was quite similar to the Gentle Fist. This is a technique that the protagonist is familiar with since his mother, Hinata Hyuga, was a practitioner of this martial art form.

Though not blatantly stated in the anime, fans speculated that Kagemasa was also skilled in Kenjutsu. This is a martial art form that specializes in the wielding of a blade. The protagonist also became skilled in this sphere of combat owing to the training provided by his mentor, Sasuke Uchiha.

The protagonist as seen in the Two Blue Vortex manga series (Image via Shueisha/Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto)

Kagemasa was also a person who lived in the shadows and fought for his people. He wasn’t the typical hero who fought on the front lines. In this regard, he is quite similar to the protagonist in the manga series. He became a fugitive after Eida managed to help Kawaki and altered their roles. This resulted in the protagonist being hunted down by Konohagakure, forcing him to flee the village and help its citizens from the shadows.

The protagonist's Jogan as seen in the anime series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The crux of the theory focuses on Kagemasa’s eye, which allows him to briefly stop the flow of time, an extremely overpowered ability. Now that the series has introduced the concept of Shinjutsu, or divine abilities, stopping the flow of time is well within the realms of reality. The similarities between the two characters have been established quite clearly, and therefore, fans have reason to believe that the protagonist could have time-manipulating abilities.

The Jogan could allow Boruto to stop the flow of time for a brief period, and this could make him one of the strongest characters in the series. There is a possibility that the Two Blue Vortex manga chapters could give him this ability, which could be classified as a Shinjutsu technique. That being said, we urge the fanbase to patiently wait for the upcoming set of chapters to confirm the contents of this theory.

