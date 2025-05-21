Boruto's Gojo moment is around the corner

As fans must remember, Kashin Koji had warned Boruto about Jura. According to him, the Divine Tree Leader was observing everything happening with Matsuri and Ryu through their linked vision. Thus, the moment the protagonist were to appear in front of them, Jura would know immediately

This premonition was proved right in the manga's latest update, as Jura arrived at the Land of the Wind right after the protagonist appeared in front of Matsuri. Soon after, he located his target and started attacking him. While Eida believed the protagonist was doing a good job holding his own, Kashin Koji was certain that his apprentice was done for.

While such a development would be tragic, there was no way the series' creators would kill off their protagonist so early into the story. So, the chances are that Boruto is soon set to have his Satoru Gojo moment.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 cover hints at a new Satoru Gojo moment

Satoru Gojo as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via MAPPA)

As anime fans must remember, during the Gojo's Past Arc in Jujutsu Kaisen, Toji Fushiguro killed Satoru Gojo. Nevertheless, the Six Eyes user later returned to life after using the Reverse Curse Technique on himself to reverse the injury that he had been inflicted.

Soon after, Satoru Gojo confronted Toji Fushiguro for a fight. This time, the entire aura around the Six Eyes user looked heavenly as the manga creator Gege Akutami depicted him floating in the sky, quoting Buddha.

"Throughout Heaven and Earth, I alone am the honored one"

Eida and Kashin Koji as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Considering that Kashin Koji was certain Boruto was "done for," there is a good chance that he, too, is set to have a similar moment to Satoru Gojo. As Kashin Koji had viewed thousands of different possible futures to pick out the best course of action, there was no way he could be wrong about his premonition. With that in mind, fans can believe that the manga's protagonist is soon going to die.

However, considering that he is the story's protagonist, there is no way the creators would kill him off completely. So, the chances are that the protagonist is going to get revived after he is killed. This development may have also been hinted at by the manga cover for the latest chapter.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 22 cover artwork (Image via Shueisha)

The protagonist can be seen standing in front of a background that closely resembles light shining down on the Earth from between the heavens. Moreover, the protagonist's position in the cover art gives him a heavenly aura.

With that in mind, considering that the Karma user has already once been resurrected by Momoshiki after being killed by Kawaki, there remains a strong possibility that the Otsutsuki is soon set to return in the manga and take over Boruto's body.

