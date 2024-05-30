Boruto's Karma trio and their attitudes towards the power may signify their philosophical ideals

In the Boruto series, Karma is a mysterious force that has been passed down from the Otsutsuki clan. It grants immense power but also poses severe dangers to those who bear it. Code, Kawaki, and Boruto Uzumaki are the three characters in the series who possess Karma.
Each of them embodies distinct philosophies and attitudes towards Karma, reflecting their ideals and shaping their paths. Their relationships with Karma transcend mere plot devices; they symbolize deeper philosophical and psychological undertones that drive their actions and motivations.
Boruto: The Karma trio and their differing perspectives
Code's Reverence for Karma
Code stands apart as the member who views Karma as an entirely positive force, bordering on religious devotion. To him, Karma represents a path towards closeness with the Otsutsuki; beings he reveres as deities. This reverence has led him to create beings even closer to the Otsutsuki than himself, showcasing his willingness to be subservient to the power he so ardently believes in.
Code's stance on Karma mirrors that of a devoted Christian, where his beliefs dictate that he must be utilized by others and remain a follower to the entity he worships as a god. This is evident in his acquiescence to Jigen's weakening of him, simply because he revered Jigen as an Otsutsuki figure.
Code's actions ultimately serve to humiliate him, revealing Karma's true nature as a force that can enslave and diminish those who fail to understand its full implications.
Kawaki's Pragmatic Approach
In contrast, Kawaki's relationship with Karma is more pragmatic. He recognizes the power it bestows but remains wary of its potential consequences. Kawaki's journey has taught him that Karma is a double-edged sword, offering immense strength while also posing significant risks. He understands the need to harness its power cautiously, never fully trusting its influence.
Kawaki's approach to Karma reflects a balanced mindset, acknowledging its utility while remaining vigilant against its potential dangers. He recognizes that wielding such a force requires discipline and control, lest it consumes the wielder. Kawaki's perspective represents a middle ground, neither blindly worshipping nor outright rejecting Karma, but rather seeking to understand and control it.
Boruto's Conflicted Perspective
Boruto Uzumaki finds himself caught between the extremes represented by Code and Kawaki. Initially skeptical of Karma's significance, his encounters with its power have forced him to confront its reality. His relationship with Karma is marked by internal conflict as he grapples with the implications of possessing such a formidable yet enigmatic force.
Boruto's perspective highlights the struggle of reconciling one's personal beliefs with the weight of responsibility that comes with Karma. He must navigate a path between rejecting Karma entirely and embracing its power, all while understanding the potential consequences of his choices.
Final thoughts
The way the Karma Trio sees the power of Karma is very different. This shows their deeper beliefs and the complex relationships they have with this Otsutsuki ability. Code thinks Karma is a divine power from the gods. Kawaki sees it as a necessary tool that must be used. But Boruto does not want to embrace Karma's influence.
All these different views make for a rich exploration of philosophy in the series. As the story continues, it will be fascinating to see how these characters deal with the challenges and results of their Karma. Their choices will shape the future of the Shinobi world.
