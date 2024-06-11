Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 11 - Major spoilers to expect

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 11 is officially set to be released on Friday, June 21, 2024. Shueisha's magazine, V Jump, publishes the manga series' chapters every month. As a result, for those fans who don't want to wait too long, a series of possibilities have been explored for the upcoming manga chapter.

The previous chapter saw Kawaki and Delta head to Himawari's location after learning that she was in danger. Elsewhere, Hidari confronted Sarada, and Jura went after Team 10 and Himawari. While Himawari was able to accept her new situation with Kurama, it was only after Inojin was injured that she was able to use Kurama's chakra.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

What to expect from Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 11?

Himawari vs. Jura might begin in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 11

Himawari Uzumaki as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

The end of the previous manga chapter saw Inojin Yamanaka trying to fight Jura to protect Himawari Uzumaki. Unfortunately, the God Tree easily countered him and impaled him with a wood-style jutsu. This event triggered Himawari's emotions, allowing her to tap into Kurama's chakra, giving her enough energy to burst out of Jura's trap.

Seemingly, Himawari was enraged after seeing Inojin impaled. Hence, the upcoming Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 11 will likely see the younger Uzumaki sibling fight the God Tree using Kurama chakra. However, it is yet to be seen if she will be able to hold her own or not.

Kawaki and Delta may reach Himawari and Team 10's location in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 11

Delta and Kawaki as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As seen in the previous manga chapter, after learning that God Tree Jura was going after Himawari Uzumaki, Kawaki was angry at the interim-Hokage Shikamaru Nara for not informing him sooner about Himawari being targeted. Right after, he and Delta headed toward Team 10 and Himawari's location, possibly to protect them.

However, given the recent developments, the moment Kawaki and Delta reach Team 10 and Himawari's location, they may be surprised to see Himawari engulfed in Kurama chakra. Even Kawaki was aware of Kurama's death; hence, his return should leave him shocked. It is also to be seen if Kawaki would help Himawari fight Jura or if the fight would conclude before he reached the location.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 11 may feature Sarada vs. Hidari

Hidari and Sarada as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

The manga's previous chapter saw Sarada and Sumire reach Hidari and Konohamaru's locations. The moment Hidari learned that the girl was Sarada, he teleported behind her using the Code's claw jutsu and attacked her with a Chidori. Fortunately, Sarada activated her Sharingan in time and countered Hidari with her own Chidori.

While Sarada knocked down Hidari, the God Tree hadn't been defeated. Hence, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 11 may feature the rest of their fight. Even Sarada was confused about the situation as Hidari used Chidori, a jutsu only she and her father Sasuke Uchiha used. Hence, there is also the possibility that Sarada may deduce Hidari as the God Tree created from her father's chakra.

