4 Boruto characters who can beat Inojin (& 4 who don't stand a chance)

With the release of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 10, fans saw Inojin trying to protect Himawari Uzumaki from Jura. Unfortunately, the Shinobi's attacks were instantly countered, following which Jura brutally impaled Inojin using one of his Wood-style jutsu. With that, the manga has put Inojin's survival up in the air.

Inojin Yamanaka is the son of Sai and Ino Yamanaka. As fans could guess, he has the genes of a strong Shinobi. Moreover, he has learned Jutsu mastered by both his parents, making him a formidable Shinobi at a young age. Hence, here we shall look at the Boruto characters who can beat Inojin and the ones who don't stand a chance.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

4 Boruto characters who can beat Inojin

1) Taketori Houki

Taketori Houki

Taketori Houki from Team 25 is someone who could defeat Inojin Yamanaka. This was seen in the anime as well, as the two Shinobi were pitted in a fight against each other during the Chunin exams.

At first, it seemed like the fight was balanced due to Inojin's arsenal of the Super Beast Scroll and Mind Transfer Jutsu. However, Taketori had countermeasures for both of his techniques.

2) Sarada Uchiha

Sarada Uchiha

Sarada Uchiha can easily defeat Inojin Yamanaka, as her Sharingan is more than capable of countering both of Inojin's main weapons. Sarada could use her Sharingan to counter any Super Beast Scroll attacks Inojin launches at her.

Additionally, she could use her Sharingan abilities to put Inojin under a genjutsu before he could activate the Mind Transfer Jutsu. One should also remember that Sarada's Sharingan had evolved into Mangekyo Sharingan, making her even stronger.

3) Boruto

Boruto

Since the start of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga, it has become very evident that Boruto is currently one of the strongest characters in the series. With that in mind, it should be really easy to deduce that Boruto would defeat Inojin easily.

Boruto could use his Rasengan Uzuhiko to leave Inojin disoriented and off his feet. If not, he could possibly also defeat Inojin using his Taijutsu or Kenjutsu, as evident from his recent fight against Mitsuki.

4) Mitsuki

Mitsuki

While Mitsuki was easily defeated by Boruto, he is nowhere close to weak in the series. As fans would know, the Sage Mode is a very strong state, using which Naruto was able to defeat the likes of Pain.

Compared to the former Akatsuki leader, Inojin was very weak. Hence, even if Mitsuki's Sage Mode were to be weaker, he should be able to defeat Inojin Yamanaka with ease.

4 Boruto characters who don't stand a chance against Inojin

1) Chocho Akimichi

Chocho Akimichi

While Chocho Akimichi is a strong Shinobi, her Partial Expansion Jutsu and Butterfly Mode cannot compete with Inojin's Super Beast Scroll and Mind Transfer Jutsu.

This is because both of Inojin's jutsu allow him to attack Chocho while keeping his distance. However, Chocho's attacks mainly rely on close combat, except in the case of the Butterfly Mode. But maintaining the mode itself consumes chakra, which could only get worse as the fight gets prolonged.

2) Wasabi Izuno

Wasabi

Wasabi Izuno from Team 15 is proficient in using Taijutsu, amplified by her clan's secret technique, Cat Covering. While her jutsu makes her the second-fastest Shinobi that graduated from her class at the academy, her speed won't be enough to defeat Inojin due to his techniques.

As mentioned before, Inojin's techniques are more resourceful in fighting enemies that are at a distance. Using those techniques, Inojin could keep Wasabi at a distance and defeat her after coming up with a plan.

3) Metal Lee

Metal Lee

Metal Lee is a really strong Shinobi capable of using Taijutsu at a high level. Moreover, he is also able to use Shurikenjutsu to hit targets that are in his blind spot. While the Taijutsu might not come in handy during Metal Lee's battle against Inojin, the Shurikenjutsu could deal some serious damage to Inojin.

However, there is one other thing that could determine the victor of their fight, i.e., their personalities. As fans must know, Metal Lee gets extremely anxious when fighting. That is not the case for Inojin. Hence, Inojin could capitalize on Metal Lee's anxiousness and defeat him.

4) Denki Kaminarimon

Denki Kaminarimon

Denki Kaminarimon has become quite a formidable Shinobi since the first time he appeared in the series. His agility and strength, in addition to his ninjutsu and taijutsu abilities, have improved a lot. However, his main weapon is his intelligence and his capability to think of a solution in tough moments.

However, given that Inojin can use Mind Transfer Jutsu, Denki's intelligence shouldn't be a huge threat to Inojin, allowing him to win a fight instantly.

