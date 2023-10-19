Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 3: Code faces utter defeat at the hands of Boruto

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 featured the much-anticipated Code vs. Boruto fight. Although many fans made predictions about the outcome of the fight, others thought it would last a long time, with Boruto gradually gaining the upper hand.

But, contrary to popular belief, in Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 3, Code was completely destroyed and humiliated by the titular protagonist, who used his new Rasengan Uzuhiko, which made use of the planet's chakra and rotation, to make him a hostage. Although this chapter still didn't reveal Sasuke's fate or his whereabouts, it did manage to display the fruits of Boruto's training.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 3: Boruto skillfully evaded Code's attacks

In Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 3, the story picked up from the previous intense installment. Armed with a new technique, Boruto confronted his formidable opponent, Code. Despite Code's efforts to obstruct him with his Claw marks, Boruto remained undete­rred and continued his advance. In a desperate attempt to subdue Boruto, Code resorted to using his own hands but ultimately failed in his endeavor.

Boruto then blocked his attacks, and Code­ found himself trapped as Boruto grabbed one of his arms. The air crackled with energy as Boruto's Rasengan encased both of them, the wind swirling and enveloping Code's entire left arm. With unwavering determination, Boruto made it clear that he could easily end Code's life if he didn't comply and guide him to the Ten-Tails.

Despite Code's relentle­ss attacks, Boruto skillfully evaded every strike. Code became convinced that Boruto was deliberately dodging him and continued his onslaught. However, the tables suddenly turned when Boruto unleashed his new jutsu, Rasengan Uzuhiko, whose inner workings still remained hidden. Boruto then explained that this new jujtsu made use of the planet's chakra and its rotation.

Boruto also made it clear that the jutsu will be active as long as the planet keeps spinning. Boruto then offered Code a deal, saying that he'd stop the effects of Uzuhiko if Code led him to the Ten-Tails.

But before Code could respond, Kawaki made a dramatic entrance. Code tried to run away using his Claw marks but Kawaki quickly responded by using his special eye to foil the former's escape plan. Unfazed by this, Code summoned one of his Claw Grimes and attempted to flee using the marks on the claw grime itself.

As Code made his escape, Shikamaru redirected the group's focus to the remaining Claw Grimes. However, there was a personal matter that Kawaki needed to discuss with Boruto after three years apart. Despite Kawaki's sharp words, Boruto didn't pay him much attention and just said that he was glad to see that Himawari was well.

Boruto made a strategic move by secretly placing a toad on Code­. This allowed him to communicate and gather information about the whereabouts of the Te­n Tails. Fortunately, Code's retreat unintentionally led him back to where the tailed beast was located. However, after three years, the Te­n Tails had been completely depleted of its chakra and resembled one of Code's claw grimes.

Final Thoughts

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 ended with Boruto confirming the Ten Tail's whereabouts and making a hand sign. Many fans have theorized that Boruto might be preparing to reverse summon himself to the toad that he had placed on Code and finish his plan of neutralizing the tailed beast as indicated towards the end of Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 3.

