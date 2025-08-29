Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has surprised fans with a twist that could start to change one of Naruto's oldest concepts, chakra. For over a decade, chakra has been largely treated as a formless energy source, the essential life force behind each and every jutsu.

Now, the most recent Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapters indicate that it could be so much more than that. Rather than only being power within the body, chakra could take shape as a conscious entity, even taking human form, all with Himawari Uzumaki standing at the center of it.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

How Boruto: Two Blue Vortex hints that chakra could take on a shocking new form, explained

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex might change the concept of chakra (Image via Pierrot)

One of the most unexpected developments in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has been the way of chakra, a central concept in the Naruto universe. For years, chakra was presented as a composite of both physical and spiritual energy that enabled shinobi to engage in Ninju and Taijutsu, as well as Genjutsu.

Chakra was always an imagined concept: a substance to be molded, controlled, and mastered. But the manga has also begun to hint that chakra is more than some kind of energy field; it could evolve into something much more mysterious, even capable of manifesting as a conscious entity.

The secret to this discovery is Himawari Uzumaki, Naruto and Hinata's daughter. Her surprising connection with Kurama, long thought gone with Naruto, has already sparked questions about her singular potential. However, the manga hints at something much greater.

Himawari could be the chakra in human form (Image via Pierrot)

It hints that Himawari is herself a chakra in human form. This transformation blurs the distinction between power and identity, making chakra more than a battlefield mechanic. If it turns true, it means that chakra exists as a living force possessed of will and perhaps an inherent destiny.

This is a radical idea in comparison to previous depictions. Tailed beasts had been representations of chakra, but they had been thought of as rare exceptions, fragments of the power of the Sage of Six Paths, and not the norm for chakra. Boruto: Two Blue Vortex now proposes that these creatures were glimpses of an even greater truth.

Tailed beasts has been the representation of chakra (Image via Pierrot)

It shows that the chakra itself can exist independently of human vessels. If chakra could manifest in Himawari, then the same for others would mean major shifts in the distribution of power among shinobi.

Shinobi conflicts wouldn't factor in chakra drills, but instead, head-on confrontations with chakra's will. Techniques might be addressed in exchanges with a living force, and relationships with human expressions of chakra could outweigh bloodlines or clan legacies.

Final thoughts

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is revolutionizing the Naruto world by reshaping the meaning of chakra. What was once mere energy now looks to be a conscious force, capable of taking human form, with Himawari Uzumaki behind this development.

This evolution has the potential to change battles, how power works, and even the idea of legacy within the shinobi world. If chakra is treated as will, then the future of chakra may be more unstable than ever.

