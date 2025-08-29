  • home icon
Kawaki using Shadow Clone Jutsu in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex might point out details fans have missed

By Sunita N. Das
Modified Aug 29, 2025 04:30 GMT
Kawaki using Shadow Clone Jutsu in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex might point out details fans have missed (Image via Pierrot)
Kawaki using Shadow Clone Jutsu in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex might point out details fans have missed (Image via Pierrot)

Kawaki's use of the Shadow Clone Jutsu in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has generated a great deal of conjecture and study. His ability to use a classic shinobi technique raises important problems because he comes from a biologically and technologically sophisticated background.

Seeing Kawaki perform a jutsu that has typically been associated with chakra manipulation rather than mechanical duplication seems incongruous, especially considering that his body has been significantly transformed with scientific ninja instruments. Is this a sign of a change in the laws of the story, or is it a well-placed clue on how chakra science is changing in the post-Naruto world?

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

How Kawaki's Shadow Clone jutsu works in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex

We must first review the definition of the Shadow Clone Jutsu in order to comprehend the consequences. Naruto was the first to perfect this technique, which produces physical duplicates of the user based on chakras that are capable of thought, combat, and even jutsu. Crucially, these clones are neither mechanical nor biological replicas.

They are composed entirely of chakra, and when they are damaged, they disappear. Access to enough chakra and the capacity to precisely regulate its shape are essential for performing the jutsu. Kawaki, despite his mechanical augmentations, still qualifies in that regard. He was born human and remained so until he was gradually transformed by Amado’s enhancements.

His basic biology and chakra-using abilities were unaffected by these changes. Indeed, Kawaki has shown a number of chakra-based skills that are not dependent on his scientific enhancements, like Sukunahikona and Daikokuten, which are skills inherited from Isshiki Ōtsutsuki's DNA but still require chakra.

Thus, from a strictly mechanical perspective, Kawaki's body is a biomechanical fusion that preserves chakra flow rather than a machine in the conventional sense. This detail is important. If chakra is present, scientific ninja instruments do not necessarily interfere with a person's innate ability to perform jutsu, however, they may improve or mimic it.

While Ao once stated that complex machines cannot be copied or replicated, that was in reference to the mechanical construction of tools, not chakra-based techniques. Shadow Clones are not constructed from mechanical parts; they are pure chakra constructs. Thus, Kawaki's use of the jutsu would bypass any limitation imposed by his cybernetic physiology.

The nature of Shadow Clones

Furthermore, the visual replication of Kawaki via Shadow Clone doesn’t imply the clone itself has mechanical components. The clone’s appearance is a chakra-based illusion that mimics Kawaki’s outer form, not his internal modifications. The interior of a shadow clone is merely chakra, swirling and dissipating upon impact. It doesn’t reproduce organs, tools, or machinery.

Therefore, even if Kawaki's arm is a tool, the clone only mimics its appearance; it doesn't replicate the internal technology. In Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, Kawaki's employment of Shadow Clone Jutsu serves to further emphasize that, despite his enhancement, he is still a person with chakras.

Although his development as a ninjutsu and scientific hybrid may appear paradoxical at times, the principles of chakra manipulation are still the same. Instead of being a plot hole, this incident might indicate his increasing proficiency in traditional shinobi arts, a path that mirrors his internal struggle between Ōtsutsuki, tool, and human.

Final thoughts

When properly interpreted, Kawaki's Shadow Clone Jutsu does not contradict the basic logic of the Boruto universe. Although his changes improve his skills, they do not change the fact that he is a natural chakra user.

His technique makes sense given his physiology and suggests that he will continue to combine conventional jutsu with his upgraded physique. Rather than being a narrative contradiction, Kawaki's acts are a metaphor of the merger of science and shinobi lineage, which is evidently explored in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex.

