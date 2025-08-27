  • home icon
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex's latest revelation of Himawari's Tailed Beast status may hide a deeper truth

By Sunita N. Das
Modified Aug 27, 2025 05:30 GMT
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex's latest revelation of Himawari's Tailed Beast status may hide a deeper truth (Image via Pierrot)

In the latest revelations from Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, fans were stunned to discover that Himawari Uzumaki is not just a carrier of immense potential. She is, according to Kurama, an entirely new kind of Tailed Beast in human form. This development opens the door to a deeper, mythologically rich truth about her role in the future of the Naruto universe.

Could Himawari be more than a vessel? Could she be a divine, earth-bound guardian shaped by ancient forces? Drawing on mythology, symbolism, and Boruto lore, Himawari's true nature might align with something far greater than anyone expected.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

A New Type of Tailed Beast in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex

Himawari as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)
Himawari's transformation seems to depart from traditional Jinchūriki structures. Jura sensed a Tailed Beast within her, yet she was born human. This implies a fusion of bloodline and beast that is unlike any seen before.

With the Uzumaki and Hyūga lineage, descendants of the Sage of Six Paths, she already possesses a dense chakra network. Add to this Kurama's rebirth within her, and a startling possibility emerges: Himawari may be a naturally occurring Tailed Beast, a humanoid divine entity that transcends conventional rules.

This could make her the first of a new evolutionary stage, one that merges divine chakra, bloodline purity, and Tailed Beast essence into a single being. It mirrors the celestial Tenko foxes of Japanese mythology, sacred Kitsune who evolve into divine beings, worshipped as gods and capable of clairvoyance and healing.

This would explain Himawari's emerging abilities and her spiritual depth. Her affinity for life, healing, and natural development positions her as the protector of Earth, in contrast to Boruto and Kawaki, who develop via synthetic paths like Karma and technology.

Symbolic ties to mythology and the path to godhood

Himawari and Kurama as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)
The parallels between Himawari and divine figures are striking. Her name is akin to “Himavan,” the father of the Hindu goddess Parvati, evoking a metaphorical parallel to her as the earthly divine feminine energy.

In this scenario, Shibai Ōtsutsuki represents the Shiva figure, immortal and heavenly, in search of his other half in Himawari, in the form of the reincarnation of a goddess from his long-lost past. This would explain Shibai's obvious fascination with Himawari and her waking divinity. It is also in line with the clairvoyant powers Shibai is believed to have.

In addition, a girl named Wake-hime, who may be a metaphorical hint at Himawari, is mentioned in Princess Kaguya's (the model for Kaguya Ōtsutsuki) backstory at the age of 13. This symbolic connotation is further emphasized by the fact that Himawari is 13 today.

The 13 Kitsune varieties in Japanese mythology with different spiritual attributes may allude to her awakening stages as she metamorphoses into the Earth Goddess of protection, love, and growth.

Himawari reflects this storyline, much like Gohan in Dragon Ball, who discovers the "Beast" form and takes on the role of Earth's defender while his father is away. Having been schooled by Kurama (represented by the orange aura), she is forging her own path and becoming a force unlike any other before her, a lighthouse of divine equilibrium rather than a weapon of war.

Final thoughts

Himawari Uzumaki is becoming more than just Naruto’s daughter or Boruto’s sister. She may be the destined Earth Goddess, a living, divine evolution of the Tailed Beasts. In sharp contrast to the other characters' technological and scientific trajectories, her trek represents a return to nature and spirit.

Spiritually in line with old Kitsune mythology, she emerges as the planet's natural protector in this myth-infused story. Himawari might be the world's fulcrum, a symbol of peace, divinity, and the planet's unwavering will to live, if Boruto and Kawaki stand for transformation by karma and code.

Edited by Sunita N. Das
