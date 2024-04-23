Boruto Two Blue Vortex: The age of Shinobi is never truly over unless the source is cut off

Boruto Two Blue Vortex has been putting out some quality content over the past few months. The series laid a great deal of emphasis on certain antagonists, but the writers did a stellar job of bringing back characters that were sidelined early in the series.

With exciting chapters being released monthly, the fanbase is quite active on social media platforms like X. Netizens are constantly engaging in various conversations while coming up with a myriad of fan theories. However, there are a couple of interesting discussions about the series’ endgame.

The age of Shinobi that was introduced to us back in the original Naruto series gave us some context with respect to its formation and how it was deeply rooted in violence. Fans are of the opinion that the only solution to all of the violence is to eliminate the root cause.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Two Blue Vortex manga chapters.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex: Understanding how the series could potentially end the age of Shinobi

The age of Shinobi came into existence a long time ago when Kaguya Otsutsuki came to the planet and devoured the Chakra Fruit. Following that it was Hagoromo who went around the world and taught people to harness chakra and use it to create ninjutsu. If there is one thing that we know about humanity it is that we will do anything for power. The lust for control and power has been something that is covered in various anime titles, and one of the most prominent examples is Attack on Titan.

In a similar sense, the Boruto Two Blue Vortex series is no different since Shinobis have waged wars for centuries. The likes of Madara Uchiha and Obito killed countless people for their personal gains, even though some of them believed that it was for a greater cause. One thing that has always been constant in the Shinobi world is war. While Naruto did his best to create a village with peaceful living conditions, there have always been entities that pose a threat to people’s lives.

While the shinobi world might not have constant wars, violence has penetrated every nook and corner. Some fans think that the only thing that could potentially end the centuries-long streak of violence is destroying the root cause - chakra. Harnessing chakra and utilizing it for ninjutsu can be considered the root cause of the violence that is still ongoing in the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga series.

Humanity might never truly experience complete peace, and violence might never be eradicated. However, what we need to understand is that the sheer scale of the violence in the manga is so high that the destruction of the world isn’t far-fetched but a potential reality. Should the Otsutsukis band together to destroy the planet, they could do that. Furthermore, as time progresses, the Shinobis are only getting stronger. As powers improve the potential outbreak of wars and violence will only increase multi-fold.

Therefore, completely removing the ability to utilize chakra will certainly reduce the scale of atrocities being committed, which in turn will result in millions of lives being saved. This could be Kawaki’s plan since he utters the phrase “the age of Shinobi is over.”

Perhaps, this could be the only solution that Kawaki foresaw to stop the wars and loss of lives. Ninjutsu has enabled people to channel their hatred and utilize it for malevolent purposes. In the original Naruto series, Jiraiya also stated that hatred was one of the biggest driving forces in the Shinobi world.

This is why many netizens believe that inhibiting people from harnessing chakra is the only solution and potential endgame of the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga series.

