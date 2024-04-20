Kurama's return in Boruto Two Blue Vortex may explain Himawari's immunity to Eida's Omnipotence

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 was released on April 19, 2024. The previous chapter unveiled Himawari as the new jinchuriki of the nine-tailed fox beast, Kurama, who died in the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations series.

With Himawari now having a confirmed relationship with Kurama, what could her future be as a jinchuriki? But more importantly, they could be immune to Eida's omnipotence as the tailed beasts are related to the Otsutsuki, which could mean they are immune to the technique's omnipotence.

This could be related to the first appearance of Himawari in the series when she opened up to the InoShikaCho group about her worries. She showed confusion over her relationship with Kawaki and Boruto.

Disclaimer: This article has the author's opinion and potential spoilers from the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga series.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex: Himawari being the jinchuriki of Kurama could save her from Eida's omnipotence

Himawari (left) and Kurama (right) (Image via Shueisha & Studio Pierrot)

According to Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 9, the chapter started with Jura and Hidari confronting Himawari and the InoShikaCho group. The God Trees were surprised to notice that what they followed wasn't Naruto but her daughter Himawari. This emphasized that she was the new jinchuriki of Kurama, whose chakra the God Trees tried to follow.

The chapter then shifted to Kawaki, who just woke up after Jura defeated him. As soon as he got to his senses, he sensed Boruto's chakra and appeared before him. He tried to stop Boruto from using his black receiver chakra rods but was outdone by the protagonist.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 returned to the God Trees and Himawari confrontation as the InoShikaCho group tried to protect Himawari. After provoking Jura and insisting that he leave the Hidden Leaf Village, the God Tree constructed a tailed-beast bomb with his eyes and fired towards Himawari.

The InoShikaCho group managed to save her and escaped. On their way, Himawari demanded they leave her behind and let her fight alone. As soon as she said this, she was transported to the tailed-beast mental place, where she saw a miniature Kurama standing beside her.

Eida as seen in (Image via Studio Pierrot)

After Eida cast her omnipotence on Kawaki and replaced his existence with Boruto, the whole village went after the protagonist as Kawaki also framed him for the murder of the Seventh Hokage, Naruto. Now, with Boruto's identity as Kawaki, an outsider, he was pushed out of the village.

Fortunately, Sasuke tagged along with him at the request of her daughter. After a four-year time skip, every character was showcased in their grown-up looks, and so was Himawari. Unlike most characters left unfazed by the current situation, Himawari was always worried about something. Fortunately, she managed to open up to the InoShikaCho group about her worries.

She claimed she wanted to get stronger and had a hunch that her father, Naruto, was still alive. This could be because she could have sensed Kurama's chakra from inside her, not because she sensed his chakra from the unknown time-space Kawaki sealed him in.

The tailed beasts as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Omnipotence is a technique of the Otsutsuki clan that was artificially transplanted into Eida, but she cannot control it willingly because she is not an Otsutsuki. Moreover, the people immune to this ability are the craftsmen of this jutsu technique, Otsutsuki.

It could also be speculated that the tailed beasts could be immune to Eida's omnipotence because they were created by an Otsutsuki, Hagoromo, out of the Ten tails.

With Himawari's visible confusion confirmed in the manga series, it could be that she hasn't been affected by Eida's omnipotence, and this could be confirmed in the upcoming chapters when she will be declared a jinchuriki of the nine tails.

Being a tailed beast, nine tails could naturally be immune to omnipotence, leading to Himawari realizing who her real brother is. More will be revealed in chapter 10, which is set to be released on May 20, 2024.

Read Also:

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 10 release date and time

Boruto Two Blue Vortex spoilers show Himawari as a Jinchuriki

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 all but confirms Boruto's Future Sight

Boruto Two Blue Vortex volume 2 cover establishes Sarada as the second main character