Boruto will reveal another side to the Otsutsuki clan (& it's obvious why)

Boruto has made it very clear as a story that the Otsutsuki clan is the main threat and focus of the sequel, to the point that the titular protagonist has become one of them in the process. However, while this group of antagonists has mainly served as an evil force from space, there is a theory that suggests that there should be another side to them, and that is connected to the overarching narrative of the franchise.

Ad

From the days of author Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto, there have always been two opposite forces, with the most prominent examples being Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha, Madara Uchiha and Hashirama Senju, and the list goes on. Therefore, there is an argument to be made that is also true with the Otsutsuki based on their abilities and desires, coupled with a mystery regarding Shibai that has not been cleared in Boruto.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Ad

Trending

Explaining why there must be another side to the Otsutsuki in Boruto

Momoshiki and Isshiki as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot).

A constant throughout the series has been the existence of opposite forces and ideologies within the same current, to the point that the Hidden Leaf Village came to be thanks to the Uchiha and Senju clans. Furthermore, the main conflict of the original story was between Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha, who embody that philosophy, and the same can be said about the Otsutsuki.

Ad

It has been shown time and time again that this is a clan of selfish people whose instinct is to devour others and attempt to become gods in the process. However, it was shown through the characters of Hagoromo and Hamura that they can see beyond that, which is an argument to be made that the nature of these characters can surpass those instincts.

Just like the Otsutsuki's abilities, especially Karma, focus on taking, they possibly have skills that have the opposite nature. There is also the fact that the story has shown six pillars, but only five have been introduced thus far, which could suggest that Shibai's partner, since they usually travel in pairs, was perhaps someone who broke away from that mold.

Ad

What could this mean for the story moving forward

Shibai Otsutsuki's sole front panel in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

Writer and author Mikio Ikemoto has made the role of the Otsutsuki in the story, to the point that Boruto himself has become one and has merged with the essence of Momoshiki. Therefore, this story is bound to provide more information regarding these characters, especially with the details Amado gave about Shibai, who hasn't made a physical appearance in the manga yet.

Ad

The idea may be that the powers of the Otsutsuki, especially abilities such as Karma, could be used for good, and perhaps the idea of harmony is something that could connect with the protagonist's evolution. On the other hand, it could also represent a way for the story to move forward in a way that this clan can be eradicated once and for all.

Final thoughts

It is difficult to predict what Ikemoto is going to do with the Otsutsuki race, but there is no denying that the concept of opposite forces has been present in Naruto and Boruto from the very beginning. Therefore, it wouldn't be out of the question to see more of that concept with this clan.

Ad

Related articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin Tanza Kevin is an expert anime writer at Sportskeeda who endeavors to keep readers apprised with the latest news and trends in the genre via his content. The groundbreaking Dragon Ball series captured a young Kevin's imagination, introducing him to the entrancing world of Japanese animation. Since then, he has been a staunch follower of the works of many artists, including Berserk's creator, Kentaro Miura, who he admires greatly for his unparalleled work quality.



With a BA in Public Accounting, Kevin’s dip into the world of content began 7 years ago when he took up writing. Since then, he has written for numerous websites, including Nerdgenic, Stretty News, MusikHolics, and BookNerdection.



He maintains very high ethical standards in his content by placing a strong emphasis on transparency, and obtaining comprehensive information off the web to fully capture nuances.



Kevin has has had the privilege of interviewing several musicians, including metal band Stryper’s Michael Sweet, Bobby Blitz of Overkill, and Saxon’s Biff Byford.



When not immersed in the anime world, Kevin writes comic book scripts and books for his own projects. He also enjoys reading and watching football. Know More