Boruto will reveal another side to the Otsutsuki clan (& it's obvious why)

Boruto has made it very clear as a story that the Otsutsuki clan is the main threat and focus of the sequel, to the point that the titular protagonist has become one of them in the process. However, while this group of antagonists has mainly served as an evil force from space, there is a theory that suggests that there should be another side to them, and that is connected to the overarching narrative of the franchise.
From the days of author Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto, there have always been two opposite forces, with the most prominent examples being Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha, Madara Uchiha and Hashirama Senju, and the list goes on. Therefore, there is an argument to be made that is also true with the Otsutsuki based on their abilities and desires, coupled with a mystery regarding Shibai that has not been cleared in Boruto.
Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.
Explaining why there must be another side to the Otsutsuki in Boruto
A constant throughout the series has been the existence of opposite forces and ideologies within the same current, to the point that the Hidden Leaf Village came to be thanks to the Uchiha and Senju clans. Furthermore, the main conflict of the original story was between Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha, who embody that philosophy, and the same can be said about the Otsutsuki.
It has been shown time and time again that this is a clan of selfish people whose instinct is to devour others and attempt to become gods in the process. However, it was shown through the characters of Hagoromo and Hamura that they can see beyond that, which is an argument to be made that the nature of these characters can surpass those instincts.
Just like the Otsutsuki's abilities, especially Karma, focus on taking, they possibly have skills that have the opposite nature. There is also the fact that the story has shown six pillars, but only five have been introduced thus far, which could suggest that Shibai's partner, since they usually travel in pairs, was perhaps someone who broke away from that mold.
What could this mean for the story moving forward
Writer and author Mikio Ikemoto has made the role of the Otsutsuki in the story, to the point that Boruto himself has become one and has merged with the essence of Momoshiki. Therefore, this story is bound to provide more information regarding these characters, especially with the details Amado gave about Shibai, who hasn't made a physical appearance in the manga yet.
The idea may be that the powers of the Otsutsuki, especially abilities such as Karma, could be used for good, and perhaps the idea of harmony is something that could connect with the protagonist's evolution. On the other hand, it could also represent a way for the story to move forward in a way that this clan can be eradicated once and for all.
Final thoughts
It is difficult to predict what Ikemoto is going to do with the Otsutsuki race, but there is no denying that the concept of opposite forces has been present in Naruto and Boruto from the very beginning. Therefore, it wouldn't be out of the question to see more of that concept with this clan.
