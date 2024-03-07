Bucchigiri?! Episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Bucchigiri?! Episode 8, titled Sad News! Seriously Falling in Love with Gomoku Soba!, is set to premiere on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST. It will be broadcast on TV Tokyo and other networks. International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll.

In the previous episode, fans saw how Arajin and Matakara had become friends again after they fought Shindo and NG. It was also hinted that Matakara's elder brother would show up very soon. However, it remains to be seen whether he arrives in the next episode and what this means for the characters and the plot. Moreover, Bucchigiri?! Episode 8 might delve into the relationship between Ichiya and Senya.

Bucchigiri?! Episode 8 Release Date and Time

As per the information available on the official website of the anime, the next episode is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 11:00 pm JST on Saturday, March 9, 2024. But for those who watch the English-subbed and dubbed episodes, the episodes will become available at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Saturday March 9, 2024 8:30 am Eastern Time Saturday March 9, 2024 11:30 pm Greenwich Mean Time Saturday March 9, 2024 4:30 pm Central European Time Saturday March 9, 2024 5:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday March 9, 2024 10:00 pm Philippine Standard Time Sunday March 10, 2024 12:30 am Japanese Standard Time Sunday March 10, 2024 1:30 am Australia Central Time Sunday March 10, 2024 3:00 am

Where to watch Bucchigiri?! Episode 8

The next episode will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll for viewers all over the world, except Japan, about two hours after its initial broadcast in Japan. Despite the unfortunate delay, the platform provides viewers with the opportunity to enjoy the episode with English subtitles.

Bucchigiri?! Episode 7 recap

In the previous episode, Arajin discovered that Mahoro was missing from class because she was at the hospital looking after Marito. On his way to visit her, he learned from Matakara that his older brother Mitsukuni was at a juvenile prison for assaulting a policeman who had forced his friends into selling drugs. Before his arrest, Mitsukuni had asked Matakara to continue training to become a Honki Person as he believed in his potential.

When Arajin reached the hospital, Mahoro was dismissed by Marito, who only wanted to spend time with Arajin. This of course did not sit well with Mahoro who insulted Arajin before leaving. However, Arajin was not affected.

Marito then invited Arajin to a group date. The latter was excited until he found out, after reaching the location, that it was a group combat date, with fighters from Minato Kai and Siguma participating.

The first match was between Outa and Kenichiro, with Outa winning purely out of luck because Kenichiro pulled his back and froze. Next, viewers saw Marito take out Komao just after the latter had won a fight.

During the lunch break, Arajin went to get some food for Mahoro when he came across Shindo serving soba. He tried to ask him how he knew about Senya but he was denied an answer.

After the break, as the fights resumed, Matakara ended up defeating eight opponents, including Zabu. But he was the last man standing for Minato Kai, so, Marito proposed a tag team match: Arajin and Matakara versus Marito and Jaba.

The match started with Matakara and Jabu facing off, and they were evenly matched. Arajin and Marito tagged in at the same time, but Arajin faked a leg cramp and tagged out without even exchanging one blow.

As a result, Marito nearly defeated Matakara. When Marito was about to land his final blow on Matakara, Arajin distracted him by mentioning his favorite Maji Kebab. After finding out that it was a lie, he began to beat Arajin up. Matakara tried to intervene, but Arajin got flung into the ring and landed on Jabu, resulting in a pinfall. Thus, the referee declared Arajin and Marito the winners.

What to expect from Bucchigiri?! Episode 8? (speculative)

Bucchigiri?! is an entirely original anime production, and as such, a precise synopsis of the upcoming episode is not available. But based on the interaction between Shindo and Ichiya, it appears that their story has far from ended, and they are plotting something big.

On the other hand, Senya and Ichiya appear to have had a shared history, but for some reason, they do not speak to or about each other despite knowing they are in the same place. More importantly, viewers might see Matakara's older brother return in the next episode.

