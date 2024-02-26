Bucchigiri?! episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Bucchigiri?! episode 7, titled Group Date?! The Sea, Maji Croquette, and I! is set to premiere on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST. It will be broadcast on TV Tokyo and other networks. For streaming, one can visit Crunchyroll.

While the previous episode was a recap, the episode before that showed viewers how Marito became the leader of Siguma and how his rivalry with Doman started. The episode also showcased Arajin's victory over Shindo, even though Shindo was a host for the Honki Person Ichiya. This achievement left Senya in awe. Thus, the dreaded war between Minato Kai and Siguma ended with minimal damage, setting the stage for a new beginning in episode 7.

Bucchigiri?! episode 7 release date and time

Matakara as seen in Bucchigiri?! (Image via MAPPA)

As per the information available on the official website of the anime, episode 7 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 11:00 pm JST on Saturday, March 2, 2024. But for those, who consume the English-subbed and dubbed episodes, the episodes will become available at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Date and Time Pacific Time 8:30 am, Saturday, March 2, 2024 Eastern Time 11:30 pm, Saturday, March 2, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 4:30 pm, Saturday, March 2, 2024 Central European Time 5:30 pm, Saturday, March 2, 2024 Indian Standard Time 10:00 pm, Saturday, March 2, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 12:30 am, Sunday, March 3, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 1:30 am, Sunday, March 3, 2024 Australia Central Time 3:00 am, Sunday, March 3, 2024

Bucchigiri?! episode 7 streaming details

Senya will be looking forward to increasing his merge rate with Arajin in Bucchigiri?! episode 7 (Image via MAPPA)

The next episode will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll for viewers all over the world, except Japan, about two hours after its initial broadcast in Japan. Despite the unfortunate delay, the platform provides viewers with the opportunity to enjoy the episode with English subtitles.

Bucchigiri?! episode 6 recap

Doman and Marito fighting in the past as seen in Bucchigiri?! (Image via MAPPA)

In the previous episode, as the battle between Mintao Kai and Siguma began, Outa, who was unable to participate due to his injuries, reflected on how he and Marito had taken over the Ikki Union. After Outa punched one of the Ikki Union members who confronted them, they were asked to join the organization. They were then taken to the site where a fight between the Ikki Union's leader, Shiba Ransei, and Minato Kai's Doman Kenichiro was taking place.

Doman defeated Shiba in one move, claiming the top spot. Marito then challenged Doman, but his kicks were effortlessly blocked. Despite Marito's eagerness to continue, Kenichiro departed without a word.

Since Marito was reluctant to lead the Ikki Union after Shiba resigned, Outa took over as leader and challenged Doman. Outa lost, but it was his intention from the beginning to provoke Marito into fighting Doman. Marito saw through this but still fought Doman. However, their fight ended with no obvious winner. Yet, it was evident that Doman was waiting for the day when Marito would be able to defeat him.

Shindo as seen in Bucchigiri?! (Image via MAPPA)

In the present, Doman and Marito's duel ended with both unconscious due to the impact of their respective blows. The NG boys then launched an attack on both Minato Kai and Siguma members. Senya urged Arajin to support his friends, but a heartbroken Arajin, upset by Mahoro's rejection, went to the washroom.

When he returned, he was assaulted by Shindo, yet he chose not to retaliate. As Arajin briefly lost consciousness, Shindo proceeded to take down the remaining members of his enemy organizations.

After recovering consciousness, Arajin noticed Shindo was fighting Matakara, who had no chance of winning. Then Mahoro stepped forward and taunted Shindo. As Shindo was poised to strike her with his spur, Arajin came to the rescue. He proceeded to block Shindo's whip attacks before crushing him with a punch.

What to expect in Bucchigiri?! episode 7?

Arajin will try to mend his relationship with Mahoro in Bucchigiri?! episode 7 (Image via MAPPA)

Bucchigiri?! is an entirely original anime production, and as such, a precise synopsis of the upcoming episode is not available. While the threat of NG has been dealt with, it seems that Arajin's internal battles concerning his old friend Matakara, whom he cannot reconnect with due to his personal issues, are likely to persist.

Similarly, he will also want to win back Mahoro's love in the next episode. It appears that his victory over Shindo has brought him nearer to achieving both goals. Moreover, the next episode might see the introduction of Matakara's elder brother.

