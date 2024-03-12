Bucchigiri?! Episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Bucchigiri?! Episode 9, titled Temptation! Soup-Related Etceteras!, is set to premiere on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST. It will be broadcast on TV Tokyo and other networks. International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll.

In the previous episode, just when Arajin and Matakara’s friendship was improving, disaster struck as the latter found himself in a tragic predicament. The two people he looked up to the most, Mitsukuni and Arajin, left him vulnerable to manipulation. Now, viewers will be waiting to see what Shindo and Ichiya have planned.

Bucchigiri?! Episode 9 Release Date and Time

Arajin as seen in Bucchigiri?! (Image via MAPPA)

As per the information available on the official website of the anime, Episode 9 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 11:00 pm JST on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

However, for those who watch the English-subbed and dubbed episodes, the episodes will become available at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Saturday March 16, 2024 9:30 am Central Daylight Time Saturday March 16, 2024 11:30 am Eastern Daylight Time Saturday March 16, 2024 12:30 pm Greenwich Mean Time Saturday March 16, 2024 4:30 pm Central European Time Saturday March 16, 2024 5:30 pm India Standard Time Saturday March 16, 2024 10:00 pm Philippine Standard Time Sunday March 17, 2024 12:30 am Japan Standard Time Sunday March 17, 2024 1:30 am Australian Central Daylight Sunday March 17, 2024 3:00 am

Bucchigiri?! Episode 9 streaming details

Senya as seen in Bucchigiri?! (Image via MAPPA)

The upcoming episode will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll for viewers all over the world, except Japan, about two hours after its initial broadcast in Japan. Despite the unfortunate delay, the platform provides viewers with the opportunity to enjoy the episode with English subtitles.

Bucchigiri?! Episode 8 recap

Mitsukuni and Matakara as seen in Bucchigiri?! (Image via MAPPA)

The previous episode began with a flashback showing Mitsukuni and a young Matakara at the Honki Person shrine. Mitsukuni told Matakata that a Honki Person is strong, pure, and never runs away. Upon seeing a shadow moving on the walls, Matakara was frightened and questioned his brother about it. Mitsukuni had explained that it was something that leeches onto a weak-hearted person.

In the present, Arajin was having lunch with Mahoro on the school rooftop, trying unsuccessfully to strike up a conversation. Before he could ask her out, she left, and Matakara joined him instead. Matakara was planning to throw a welcome party for Mitsukuni at Arajin's restaurant and wanted to know if Arajin was okay with it.

Later, Matakara intervened when he found Shindo, helplessly lying on the ground, as three NG guys attacked him. Shindo apologized to Matakara and hinted that he knew the secret behind Arajin's superhuman strength but chose not to reveal it. It was then revealed that Ichiya had been advising Shindo to help him get his revenge on Kenichiro.

Arajin and Minato Kai members preparing for the welcome party as seen in Bucchigiri?! (Image via MAPPA)

The following day, while everyone was waiting at Arajin's restaurant, Matakara went to pick up Mitsukuni from juvenile prison, only to discover that the latter had been stabbed while trying to stop a fight. This left Matakara in a state of shock and disbelief, causing him to disappear for a day. Throughout, he was followed by a shadow.

The next night, Matakara went to see Arajin when he was sleeping but got frightened by Senya's abrupt appearance, so he ran away. Arajin and Senya then went to find Matakara at the Honki Person shrine, where Arajin ended up revealing some harsh truths. Matakara learned that Arajin had abandoned him during a bullying incident years ago, that Arajin's strength came from Senya, and that Arajin no longer wished to be a Honki Person.

As Arajin left, Matakara's world came crashing down, and he took refuge in the shrine. Shindo visited him and tricked him into firing a gun at a shadow in the shrine. The bullet ricocheted, hitting Matakara in the chest. And when the bullet was touched, Ichiya appeared.

What to expect from Bucchigiri?! Episode 9? (speculative)

Ichiya as seen in Bucchigiri?! (Image via MAPPA)

Bucchigiri?! is an entirely original anime production, and as such, a precise synopsis of the upcoming episode is not available. But based on the events at the very end of the previous chapter, Matakara’s world crumbling down and his becoming Ichiya’s host will not bode well for Arajin.

Firstly because Matakara is in a very vulnerable state, and thus susceptible to the negative influence of Shindo, and secondly because there is some unexplained tension between Senya and Ichiya. Thus viewers can expect to see not only a fight coming up between Matakara and Arajin but also a far more sinister plot that could harm Minato Kai.

