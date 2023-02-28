Buddy Daddies episode 9: Release date, what to expect, and more

The previous episode of Buddy Daddies was a rollercoaster of emotions, as fans couldn’t stop being empathetic over Rei’s misery. It also surprised fans by introducing Rei’s father, the mafia boss of the Suwa family, who wants his son to carry on their family legacy.

With Rei and Kazuki having second thoughts on their line of work after finding happiness and comfort in their newfound responsibilities as Miri’s papas, fans' faith has been restored. However, the cliffhanger at the end of the episode shook the entire fandom by showing Kazuki and Miri in great danger.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Buddy Daddies anime series.

Buddy Daddies episode 9 to air on March 3, 2023

Buddy Daddies episode 9 will air this Saturday, March 3, on Tokyo MX and other Japanese syndications, such as BS11, Gunma TV, and Tochigi TV, at 12 am JST. Crunchyroll is streaming the latest episodes of Buddy Daddies exclusively for free.

As the free version of Crunchyroll comes with several ads, viewers can switch to the paid-up version by subscribing to ad-free plans like Fan ($7.99/month) and Mega Fan ($9.99/mo) with a 14-day free trial.

The release timings of the anime series are listed below, along with their corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Friday, March 2, 7 am

Central Standard Time: Friday, March 2, 9 am

Eastern Standard Time: Friday, March 2, 10 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Friday, March 2, 3 pm

Indian Standard Time: Friday, March 2, 8:30 pm

Central European Time: Friday, March 2, 4 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Saturday, March 3, 1:30 am

Philippines time: Friday, March 2, 11 pm

What can you expect from Buddy Daddies episode 9?

gobo @goboee "but your home is here"

"true"



🥹🥹🥹 "but your home is here" "true" 🥹🥹🥹 https://t.co/z7ehzphN0G

P.A. Works and Aniplex have yet to reveal the official title for the ninth episode and teaser to showcase what comes next in the series. Given how the previous episode ended, it can be surmised that Rei will get wind of Kazuki and Miri being targeted by his father, Shigeki Suwa.

Through Ryo Ogito, Shigeki has personally assigned Kyuutaro to look into Kazuki and Miri. However, as his intentions weren’t revealed, it is hard to speculate why he wants to invest his time in them. Kyuutaro has yet to accept the offer, but declining the request of someone like Shigeki will land him in trouble.

Although he takes his job seriously for Miri, who he cared for in her Papa's absence, he is expected to make an exception. However, to find out how he is going to do that, fans will have to wait until the next episode drops.

A brief recap of Buddy Daddies episode 8

amber ♡ @tanijrou BUDDY DADDIES MAKING ME CRY EVERY WEEK BUDDY DADDIES MAKING ME CRY EVERY WEEK https://t.co/mHD1zWy0BB

Rei rushed to his family home, where his father, Shigeki Suwa, the mafia boss of the Suwa family, had summoned him. Shigeki asked his son to return home and take responsibility by being the successor of the Suwa family instead of hanging out with someone like Kazuki, whom he asserted to be a low-born assassin.

Shigeki gave Rei more time to think about leading the family organization in return for assassinating the man who groomed him to be an assassin. En route to the location, Rei learned that his instructor had fallen in love and decided to leave the organization, which was considered treason in the Suwa family.

ellie 💌 BUDDIES + DADDIES @stellarharus // buddy daddies spoiler



THE WAY REI’S VOICE SOUNDS SO . SO . HE IS DEFENDING HIS PARTNER HE IS DEFENDING HIM AND HE IS SPEAKING GENUINELY FROM THE HEART BECAUSE HE “HAS SOMETHING WORTH PROTECTING TOO” AND KAZUKI IS PART OF THAT. I CANNOT DO THIS ANYMORE IM AFRAID I JUST CANNOT // buddy daddies spoilerTHE WAY REI’S VOICE SOUNDS SO . SO . HE IS DEFENDING HIS PARTNER HE IS DEFENDING HIM AND HE IS SPEAKING GENUINELY FROM THE HEART BECAUSE HE “HAS SOMETHING WORTH PROTECTING TOO” AND KAZUKI IS PART OF THAT. I CANNOT DO THIS ANYMORE IM AFRAID I JUST CANNOT https://t.co/ImmtM8Dlia

Elsewhere, Kazuki and Miri decided to throw a birthday party for Rei in his absence to surprise him by making the necessary preparations. After a lengthy skirmish, Rei decided to spare his instructor, sympathizing with his great loss. However, the former forced the latter to kill him so that he could rest peacefully with his girlfriend in the afterworld.

Rei lamented his life and struggled with whether he was just being used as a tool his entire life. Tracking Rei’s phone, Kazuki found him and brought him home. Rei was surprised to see the whole apartment decorated. Miri, half-asleep, sang happy birthday to Rei, which made him smile. Meanwhile, at Yadorigi cafe, Ryo gave a picture of Miri and Kazuki to Kyuutaro and told him that Shigeki had ordered intel on them.

