Burn the Witch 0.8 anime film is set to premiere on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at 1 am JST, on TV Tokyo, Prime Video, and Lemino, in Japan. Notably, international audiences can stream the anime movie on Crunchyroll on December 29, 2023, at 8 am PT.

The anime will serve as a prequel to the original film released in 2020 and adapt the one-shot chapter written and illustrated by the renowned mangaka, Tite Kubo. The anime film will reintroduce the beloved characters, including Ninny, Noel, Balgo, and Osushi.

Burn the Witch 0.8 anime release date and time

As mentioned earlier, the Burn the Witch 0.8 anime movie will be released on Saturday, December 30, 2023, on Prime Video, Lemino, TV Tokyo, and BS TV Tokyo channels in Japan. However, most fans residing outside Japan can stream the episode on Crunchyroll on December 29 at 8 am PT.

Here are the exact release dates and timings for the Burn the Witch 0.8 anime movie, according to their corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, December 29, 2023 8 am Central Standard Time Friday, December 29, 2023 10 am Eastern Standard Time Friday, December 29, 2023 11 am Brazil Standard Time Friday, December 29, 2023 1 pm Greenwich Mean Time Friday, December 29, 2023 4 pm Central European Time Friday, December 29, 2023 5 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, December 29, 2023 9:30 pm Philippines Time Saturday, December 30, 2023 12 am Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, December 30, 2023 1:30 am

Where to watch Burn the Witch 0.8 anime movie

Balgo, as seen in the film (Image via Studio Colorado/Team Yamahitsuji)

Burn the Witch 0.8 anime movie is set to be distributed on Prime Video and Lemino platforms in Japan. At the same time, the film will be broadcast on TV Tokyo and BS TV Tokyo, along with the previous season.

Anime enthusiasts living outside Japan can rest assured because Crunchyroll has acquired the rights to globally stream the film on its platform. Fans who haven't watched the original movie can watch the same on Crunchyroll.

The cast and staff for the anime

Ninny, as seen in the anime movie (Image via Studio Colorado/Team Yamahitsuji)

According to the official announcements, Studio Colorado and Team Yamahitsuji are collaborating to produce the upcoming Burn the Witch 0.8 anime. Tatsuro Kawano directs the series, with Taku Kishimoto handling the film's screenplay.

Hiroaki Tsutsumi, renowned for his contributions to Jujutsu Kaisen and Tokyo Revengers, is composing the film's music, while Nil returns to perform the theme song, PROVE.

The anime also sees returning cast members, with Yuina Yamada as Noel Niihashi, Tano Asami as Ninny Spangcole, Shinba Tsuchiya as Balgo, Hiroaki Hirata as Billy Banx Jr, and Rie Hikisaka as Osushi. Subaru Kumura is also listed as Shelby's voice actor.

About Burn the Witch 0.8 anime and what to expect

The upcoming anime movie is set to adapt the one-shot chapter containing 64 pages released in 2018 in Shonen Jump. Interestingly, this chapter built the series' lore and introduced the main characters, including Ninny, Noel, and Balgo.

As such, the film will serve as a prequel to the previous season and explore the daily lives of the witches, Ninny and Noel, as they go about their business in Reverse London.

Noel, as seen in the anime movie (Image via Studio Colorado/Team Yamahitsuji)

If the film faithfully adapts the one-shot chapter, fans can expect to see them fighting a Dark Dragon, a powerful supernatural being, notorious for disguising themselves. Additionally, the movie is expected to describe the concept of Reverse London and the duties of the Wing Bind organization, in greater detail.

Most importantly, the prequel movie will focus on Balgo's character, as he will face an unimaginable ordeal. Overall, fans of Tite Kubo's works can expect a fabulous anime adaptation, showcasing the beloved characters from the series.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 approaches.