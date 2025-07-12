Call of the Night season 2 episode 3 release date and time, where to watch and more

Call of the Night season 2 episode 3 is set to premiere on Friday, July 18, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on HIDIVE. Shortly after the Japanese release, the episode can be found on platforms like ABEMA, FOD/TVer, and Crunchyroll. Creepy Nuts composed the opening theme, Mirage.

The second episode brought back familiar faces in Mahiru, Akira and Anko as it set up a parallel storyline in Mahiru's desire to become a vampire. Not only that, there was a menacing new presence through Kiku's debut in the story. Given her nature and reputation, she may potentially prove to be a troublesome camper.

Call of the Night season 2 episode 3 release date and time

Anko Uguisu

Call of the Night season 2 episode 3 has been scheduled to drop on Friday, July 18, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. It will be simulcast by HIDIVE upon its initial Japanese release, meaning it will be available shortly after it drops on Japan's various television networks.

Depending on where fans are located across the globe, the episode will be released at different points on Friday, i.e., from the morning up until later in the evening. The episode release schedule will be as follows:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 07:30 am Friday July 18, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am Friday July 18, 2025 British Summer Time 03:30 pm Friday July 18, 2025 Central European Summer Time 04:30 pm Friday July 18, 2025 Indian Standard Time 08:00 pm Friday July 18, 2025 Philippine Time 10:30 pm Friday July 18, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 11:30 pm Friday July 18, 2025 Australian Central Standard Time 12:00 am Saturday July 19, 2025

Where to watch Call of the Night season 2 episode 3?

Akira Asai

Call of the Night season 2 episode 3 will first be available in Japan on its various television networks. This includes channels like ABEMA, Fuji TV, Okayama Broadcasting, and Kagoshima TV. Since the episode will be simulcast, it will soon be available for international viewers to stream as well.

HIDIVE has acquired streaming rights for the episode and will do so shortly after the Japanese release. Crunchyroll will also be streaming the episode along with platforms like Prime Video and FOD/TVer.

Call of the Night season 2 episode 2 brief recap

Kiku Hoshimi

The episode began with a brief cut of a woman holding an umbrella over a child as it rained heavily. Then, the scene quickly shifted to a bar, showcasing a familiar face in Mahiru Seki. He was there to meet one "Kiku-san". The boy was venting to her about him not being able to stop his friend from doing something dangerous.

A few words from her and she had him ready to confront his friend. Elsewhere, Ko was conversing with Akira Asai (reintroduced), who gave him permission to suck her blood when he turned. Just then, Mahiru appeared and did the same as the friends shared a laugh. Joining them was Mahiru's "friend", Kiku Hoshimi.

She introduced herself and sent Ko running, as he got a menacing aura off of her. His suspicions were confirmed when she revealed herself to be a vampire, which was what Mahiru also soon learned. Nonetheless, he had developed affections for her, which she wanted to leverage in turning him into her offspring.

Kiku and Mahiru

A brief scene in Nazuna's apartment brought forth who this stranger was - Kiku Hoshimi, a troubesome vampire known for making many her offsprings. The next night, Mahiru and Ko met, with the latter arranging for Akihito Akiyama or Akkun to explain the "Vampire-fication" to Mahiru. Though, Hatsuka suddenly joined them

The four ended up at a bathhouse - on one side, Hatsuka warned Ko against Kiku and her irksome ways while Akkun talked up Mahiru into a supposed "romance" with Kiku. Episode 2 ended with Anko Uguisu make her season 2 as she crashed the bathhouse reception in search of Akkun and Ko.

What to expect from Call of the Night season 2 episode 3 (speculative)

Kiku Hoshimi

The stakes for Call of the Night season 2 episode 3 have been raised following the introduction of Kiku Hoshimi and Anko Uguisu's return. On the one hand, a vampire with a concerning reputation has her sights fixed on Mahiru and Ko. On the other, Anko Uguisu has entered the fray and her wanting to "talk" to both Ko and Akkun will refresh situations from season 1. All in all, Call of the Night season 2 episode 3 promises to be as nail-biting and visually stunning as the initial 2 episodes have been.

