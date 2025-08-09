Call of the Night season 2 episode 6: Anko's first target narrowly escapes as Midori Kohakobe and "L.G." take center stage

Call of the Night season 2 episode 6 premiered on Friday, August 08, 2025 at 11:30 pm JST. This sixth episode moved on to flesh out another member of the cast in Midori Kohakobe. As it did with Kabura, the installment glimpsed a part of the girl's past and introduced her offspring, "L.G." aka Love Green.

Ad

The episode saw Nazuna and Ko learn about this peculiar individual and his ties to Midori. More importantly, his promise to dispose of Midori's personal items so as to keep her safe from Anko. Being a vampire himself, items personal to him needed to disposed of as well, information he was reluctant to reveal, till the very end.

Call of the Night season 2 episode 6 recap

Midori Kohakobe in Call of the Night season 2 episode 6 (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Call of the Night season 2 episode 6 began with Kabura, at the hospital, finding out that Anko had paid a visit. But fortunately, she had already disposed of her personal items, so there was no threat to her. She proceeded to inform Nazuna and Ko of the same, stating that she yet needed to fulfill her promise to Haru.

Ad

Trending

She also told Nazuna that her mother and father had both passed away - her mother refusing to suck blood after giving birth, displaying that she truly loved the man she chose. As she bid the pair farewell, Nazuna thanked Ko for his attempts at unconvering her past and took him to one of her favorite spots.

It was a location overseeing the city and its beautiful night lights, a place where she came when she was distressed or needed clarity. Together, the pair decided to continue living and roam more places together. Call of the Night season 2 episode 6 then moved to the next night (presumably), bringing in Midori Kohakobe.

Ad

Love Green aka "L.G." in Call of the Night season 2 episode 6 (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Joined by Nazuna and Ko, the trio were now out to deal with items from Midori's past. The latter seemed uninterested in her past, yet agreed to make a move. As Nazuna stated, they were in "the holy land of all otaku". That is when Midori spoke of herself having help, from her offspring, in finding her weakness.

Ad

Enter Love Green aka "L.G.", Midori's offspring. A true Otaku, this was his first time meeting a vampire other than Midori. Here, Nazuna began to question why Midori kept him obscurity so far. Blushing hard, Midori revealed that L.G. was a good listener, kind and quite knowledgeable, i.e., an overall great guy.

She didn't want him being lured by others and kept him all to herself. Call of the Night season 2 episode 6 then showcased how the pair met - they were taken up by each other upon meeting at a gaming convention and L.G. asked to become her offspring when she revealed herself as a vampire.

Ad

Remnants of Love Green's past burned in Call of the Night season 2 episode 6 (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Now arriving at the issue at hand, Midori had little interest in her past. All knowledge of her personal items (potentially dangerous ones) lay with L.G. Understanding the severity of the situation, he vowed to dispose of them promptly. Though, to protect him too, the trio asked about his own personal items.

Ad

With a completely straight face, L.G. refused to reveal what they were. Call of the Night season 2 episode 6 then witnessed the trio play a guessing game to uncover what these items were. After giving it some thought, Ko narrowed it down to being something related to Midori, as L.G. was deeply in love with her.

A ton of guesses and shots in the dark later, it was revealed that L.G.'s personal items were a stack of self-designed doujinshi featuring Midori. He had drawn them up as a human and redisovered them as a vampire later. Thus, that too was taken off, the books burned in a bonfire later that night.

Ad

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Casey Mendez Casey has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda since almost a year. Being drawn into the world of animanga after watching the Dragon Ball series almost a decade ago, Casey's interest in the genre, along with his love of crafting plot theories influenced his writerly endeavors. Presently pursuing a Master's degree in International Business, Casey worked for Uneake and FootballExpress for 1.3 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Casey's writings reflect his commitment to producing the most reliable content, evidenced by his flair for in-depth reporting. He places a high value on meticulous research and complete factual accuracy.



Although it was legendary Akira Toriyama’s magnum opus that influenced his love of animanga, Casey soon branched out and explored other titles. The unique ways in which mangakas express ideas, as well as their far-reaching effects, have inspired Casey in his creative pursuits.



When not busy writing, Casey enjoys working out, listening to music, strumming the guitar, and playing football. Know More