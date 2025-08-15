Call of the Night season 2 episode 7: Nazuna reveals a decade-old friendship as her past is explored further

Call of the Night season 2 episode 7 premiered on Friday, August 15, 2025 at 11:30 pm JST. Following the episode's release on local Japanese TV networks, it was soon available for streaming worldwide.

Episode 7 provided more clues into Nazuna's past, the setting this time being a school. Referencing events from a decade ago, the episode brought in a new face, one Kyoko Meijiro, who seemed oddly familiar. She was someone Nazuna met when taking classes at the same and had eventually grown close to.

Meijiro shared with Nazuna her love for detective novels and had gotten her hooked as well. Together, their first assignment was to investigate allegations of disloyalty against Meijiro's father.

Call of the Night season 2 episode 7 recap

Nazuna and Ko share a kiss (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Call of the Night season 2 episode 7 began with Nazuna and Ko outside a school. It seemed to the next clue to uncovering the former's past. But she claimed to not remember much of it, as it was 10 years ago. Nonetheless, the pair ventured in, as they were determined to "discover" Nazuna's past.

Walking through the corridors, they stumbled upon a class in session. It was night school, being taught by one Niko Hirata. She noticed the pair glacing through the window and spoke with them after the session. Upon hearing what they were after, Niko invited both Nazuna and Ko to attend the next few classes.

Call of the Night season 2 episode 7 then witnessed them join in, Nazuna as nervous as ever and Ko displayed a surprising confidence. The students were taken up by Ko and surrounded him after class whilst Nazuna, embarassed, went to speak to Niko. Later, wandering the halls, Ko found an empty room.

Kyoko Meijiro (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Entering, he found a book titled "Literature Club", belonging to a "Kyoko Meijiro". Reading through, Ko found mentions of Nazuna, a documented account of events from 10 years ago. He approached Nazuna about it and she decided to spill the beans. Meijiro was a former friend, who had lost her parents in a vampire attack.

Now a flashback, Call of the Night season 2 episode 7 showcased Nazuna taking the same class 10 years ago and running into a brown-haired girl in the same room. Their initial encounter was a little awakward, but with time, the pair began to grow familiar. This girl was Meijiro, someone who would become close to Nazuna.

She found Nazuna quite peculiar, like a baby learning the ways of the world. Elsewhere, Nazuna was intriguied by her and her detective books. One day, the pink-haired stumbled upon Meijiro rejecting a student's confession of love for her. The pair spoke of it and Meijiro then mentioned her family situation.

Meijiro and Nazuna (Image via LIDENFILMS)

As Call of the Night season 2 episode 7 elaborated, Meijiro's parents fought daily, her mother doubting her father's loyalty. Hence, Nazuna suggested that they conduct an "investigation" of their own. In proper attire, they made their way into Meijiro's father's room and began poking around, ending up on his computer.

The password was Meijiro's birthday date his files contained pictures from her childhood. The verdict - he was seemingly innocent. Again, in a locked drawer, Meijiro found a lighter she had once gifted him, unused and preserved. The episode ended with the doorknob rattling, i.e., they were going to be caught.

