Can Jura use Baryon Mode in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex? Explained

Jura from Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is one of the strongest characters from the series and he has proved it various times be it during his first encounter with the protagonist or the latest one where he was about to kill the protagonist. With him being so strong already, could another power-up be added to his arsenal to make him even stronger, more specifically, the Baryon Mode?

However, an even bigger question on the table is whether he is even capable of using Baryon Mode. Jura using Baryon Mode wouldn't make sense as he is not a jinchuriki. He is a self-aware fragment of the Ten-tails, making him a part of a tailed beast. Even if he was capable of using Baryon Mode, it wouldn't be possible because not all-tailed beasts are willing to sacrifice themselves for their jinchuriki.

Disclaimer: This copy contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga series and has the author's opinion.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex: Discovering if Jura can use Baryon

Baryon Mode as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

No, Jura cannot use Baryon Mode because, unlike Naruto Uzumaki, he is not a jinchuriki but a self-aware fragment of a tailed beast, the Ten-Tails. This makes him a tailed beast, which needs to be sacrificed during Baryon Mode.

The conditions for Baryon Mode consist of the jinchuriki and the tailed beast, just like how Naruto and Kurama performed the transformation during the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and took down Isshiki Otsutsuki.

Naruto as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Baryon Mode is one of the strongest yet most dangerous ninjutsu techniques in Boruto which was introduced in chapter 51. After Isshiki Otsutsuki invaded Hidden Leaf Village, the protagonist took him to a different dimension using his Karma to avoid the destruction of the village.

Fearing for his son's life, Naruto followed him with the help of Sasuke and arrived in the new dimension. The tag team tried to overpower the Otsutsuki but were outwitted, which made Kurama ask his jinchuriki whether he was ready to sacrifice his life to defeat the enemy.

Naruto compiled without any delay, and Kurama revealed to him a new jutsu technique that combines their fusion, just like a nuclear fusion reaction and gives rise to a new chakra stronger than both of them. This jutsu technique was the Baryon Mode. After transforming, Naruto's chakra skyrocketed.

Kurama's last moments as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Fortunately, as all chakra are connected, whoever Naruto touched in this form would lose a part of his lifespan so defeating Isshiki Otsutsuki was in near sight. Isshiki Otsutsuki, outclassed by this new form, couldn't think of many moves and summoned Kawaki to the battlefield, trying to distract Naruto.

Fortunately, his body crumbled in time and Isshiki Otsutsuki was defeated. After the fight, Naruto fainted and was transported to the place where he was to farewell the world because he used Baryon Mode in exchange for his life. However, that wasn't the case because Kurama was the actual sacrifice and he faded away right before Naruto's eyes.

Jura as seen in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

Jura was introduced in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 4 when the protagonist teleported to the place where the Ten-Tails was being kept. As soon as he arrived, the Ten-tails divided into 4 self-aware beings, one of which was Jura.

Jura is a part of the Ten-tails, unlike a jinchuriki which acts as a vessel for the tailed-beast. As Baryon Mode requires two different chakras, which merge to form a final lethal chakra, Jura from Boruto: Two Blue Vortex cannot use this ninjutsu technique.

