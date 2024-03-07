Chained Soldier episode 11: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Chained Soldier episode 11 is set to premiere on Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 11PM JST according to the series' official website. With Yuuki captured by the Humanoid Shuuki and seemingly set to learn more about their origins and goals, fans may see Kyouka and co’s rescue become a poorly timed misstep in the next release.

Unfortunately, there’s no verifiable spoiler info available for Chained Soldier episode 11 at the time of this article’s writing. While this is typical for the series, it’s nonetheless upsetting. Thankfully, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated first episode of the series.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Chained Soldier episode 11 and more.

Chained Soldier episode 11 release date and time

Chained Soldier episode 11 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 11PM JST on Thursday, March 14, 2024, according to the series’ official website. For a minority of international fans, this translates to an early Friday morning local release window. A vast majority of international fans, however, will instead see the episode become available sometime during the day or evening on Thursday, like Japanese fans. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

pisode 11 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 7AM, Thursday, March 14, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 10AM, Thursday, March 14, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 2PM, Thursday, March 14, 2024 Central European Time 3PM, Thursday, March 14, 2024 Indian Standard Time 7:30PM, Thursday, March 14, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 10PM, Thursday, March 14, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 11PM, Thursday, March 14, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30AM, Friday, March 15, 2024

Chained Soldier episode 11 where to watch

International audiences can stream the episode on HIDIVE roughly one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. With Crunchyroll seemingly not hosting the series given the lack of its presence in the platform’s Winter 2024 schedule, HIDIVE appears to be the only legitimate way of streaming the series internationally.

Chained Soldier episode 10 recap

Kyouka and co begin their battle to rescue Yuuki heading into Chained Soldier episode 11 (Image via Seven Arcs)

Chained Soldier episode 10 began with Yuuki continuing his conversation with Aoba, asking her to elaborate on how she became a Humanoid Shuuki. Naon Yuno interrupts, explaining how she eventually found a Mato Peach after being involved in a Mato Mishap. Upon eating it, the power of the Peach surged, and knocked her unconscious in addition to defeating the Shuuki pursuing her. When she awoke, she was in a Demon Defense Research facility called Yin Yang Dorm.

There, a creepy old woman told her that research was the best way of finding a cure as Yuno realized her once beautiful body had begun to become very Shuuki-like. However, she was used as a guinea pig and put through tortuous research methods, eventually breaking out. Aoba’s story is similar, but she was never taken to Yin Yang Dorm. Aoba, Coco, and Yuno then introduced their tamed Shuuki as Kyouka Uzen and co arrived.

This set off battles between Coco and her Shuuki against Shushu Suruga and Sahara Wakasa, Yuno and her Shuuki against Himari and Yachiho Azuma, and Aoba and the Unihorn (her tamed Shuuki) against Tenka Izumo and Kyouka Uzen. Uzen, Izumo, and Aoba tried to find common ground before fighting, but eventually decided this couldn’t be achieved. The episode ended with the apparent reveal that there are two different groups of Humanoid Shuuki.

Chained Soldier episode 11 what to expect (speculative)

Aoba's group of Humanoid Shuuki are teased to be far from the only one heading into Chained Soldier episode 11 (Image via Seven Arcs)

With what are likely the final fights in the series’ first season having begun, Chained Soldier episode 11 should focus on these fights exclusively for a majority of its runtime. Himari and Yachiho versus Yuno and Sahara and Shushu versus Coco should be especially focused on, saving Uzen and Izumo versus Aoba and the Unihorn for a larger focus later on.

Episode 11 should also continue giving brief focus to the second group of Humanoid Shuuki seemingly led by Shikoku. While it’s unclear whether or not they’re allied with Aoba’s group or not, fans can expect this to be answered by the end of the first season, if not within the next installment.

