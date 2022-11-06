Chainsaw Man chapter 110: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 110 is set to be released on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 12AM JST.

The incredibly exciting recent events of the smash-hit manga series’ second part are set to continue and further develop in the upcoming issue. Fans may even see an initial confrontation between Denji and Yoru for the first time so far.

Chainsaw Man chapter 110 will also likely see the return of the ominous, spiral-eyed girl who seemingly revived Yuko at the end of chapter 108. While she had disappeared by the time Denji arrived on the scene, it’s incredibly likely that she’s lurking in the shadows, and will be fully revealed in the upcoming issue.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Chainsaw Man chapter 110, as well as speculates on what to expect and more.

Chainsaw Man chapter 110 could be the fuse which sets off a massive war between Devils and humanity

Release date and time, where to read

Chainsaw Man chapter 110 is set to be released on Wednesday, November 9, at 12AM JST. This translates to a release sometime during the day on Tuesday, November 8 for most international fans. Selected international fans, in addition to Japanese readers, will instead see the issue be released in the extremely early morning hours of Wednesday, November 9.

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services that grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of any series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

The issue is set to be released at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Tuesday, November 8

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Tuesday, November 8

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Tuesday, November 8

Central European Time: 4 pm, Tuesday, November 8

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Tuesday, November 8

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Tuesday, November 8

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Wednesday, November 9

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 pm, Wednesday, November 9

What to expect (speculative)

At the very minimum, fans can expect Chainsaw Man chapter 110 to feature additional dialog between Denji and Yoru. It’s incredibly unlikely that the latter will let Denji walk away when she’s finally found him in his transformed form, even if she isn’t quite ready to wage a full-on war.

There will also likely be some dialog about the Four Horsemen Devils and the battle they had with the Chainsaw Devil previously. With Denji not knowing of this conflict as far as readers are aware, it would make sense to both remind readers of this conflict and make Denji aware of it in one fell swoop. There would also arguably be no better time to do it than now, with Part 2 seemingly finally entering its main story arc.

Finally, fans can most likely expect some sort of reaction from Asa Mitaka to the apparent and likely final death of Yuko. While the mysterious girl mentioned earlier was able to bring her back once before, it’s unlikely that she’ll do it again.

Furthermore, if the girl is indeed a Horseman Devil, she’ll likely take the opportunity to give Asa her own personal stake in fighting Denji, who is now responsible for Yuko’s death.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

