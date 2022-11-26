Chainsaw Man Chapter 113: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man Chapter 113 is set to be released on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 12:00 JST.

With the last issue seeing Denji walk right into Devil-girl danger yet again, fans are incredibly worried about what will transpire on his date with Asa Mitaka. They also seem fairly confident that they’ll find out in the upcoming issue.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 113 may provide further exposition on the Chainsaw Man impostor, Haruka Iseumi. With Iseumi so proudly flaunting his ripcord and calling himself Chainsaw Man, fans are dying to learn exactly how he was able to acquire powers that so perfectly mimic Denji’s.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for Chainsaw Man Chapter 113 and speculates on what to expect from it.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 113 likely to focus on Asa and Denji’s date, how she plans to kill him, and more

Release date and time, where to read

As mentioned earlier, Chainsaw Man Chapter 113 is set to be released on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 12:00 am JST. For most international fans, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. In addition to Japanese readers, select international audiences will instead see the issue released in the early morning hours of Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services that grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

The issue is set to be released at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:00 am, Tuesday, December 6

Eastern Standard Time: 10:00 am, Tuesday, December 6

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:00 pm, Tuesday, December 6

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Tuesday, December 6

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Tuesday, December 6

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Tuesday, December 6

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am, Wednesday, December 7

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 pm, Wednesday, December 7

What to expect (speculative)

Chainsaw Man Chapter 113 will likely begin with either Denji's or Asa’s perspective prior to their date.

If it’s the former, fans can expect to finally see what Denji's home life is like, which should also mark the debut of Nayuta in Part 2. In the latter scenario, fans can expect further dialogue between Asa and Yoru on Haruka Iseumi and the mysterious girl whom fans theorize to be a Horseman Devil.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 113 is also very likely to show at least the beginnings of their date. The exact outcome is impossible to predict, but fans can expect the two to realize that they're not that different after all. This would play into the previously established feelings of Asa, who thinks Denji isn’t a bad enough person to die.

This, in turn, may cause some strife between Asa and Yoru. Fans may even see Yoru purposely sabotage or end their date in an effort to make sure Asa doesn't feel anything for Denji.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes