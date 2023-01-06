Chainsaw Man chapter 117: Major revelations to expect from the upcoming chapter

Chainsaw Man chapter 117, in contrast to other chapters, is scheduled to be released only one week after the release of the previous chapter. The release date for this chapter is listed as Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 12 am Japan Standard Time (JST). The chapter will be available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app and Viz Media's Shonen Jump app.

The previous chapter ended with Denji trying to feed Asa, who had been starving for quite some time. Asa says she can't eat regular fish, so Denji gets her some starfish to try. Upon spending some time together, Asa gets an idea. She, with some help from Denji, collects 1 million yen and proceeds to "buy" the aquarium, so that she could turn it into a weapon.

Major revelations to expect from Chainsaw Man chapter 117

The extent of Asa's powers

Asa attempts to create Aquarium Spear (Image via Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man chapter 117 will first and foremost reveal whether Asa's plan worked or not. The War Devil had previously told Asa that she needed to own something in order to use her powers on them. If the person or object was close to her, she could use her powers to create a stronger weapon, but since she didn't have anything of value to her, she decided to "own" the aquarium in order to transform it into Aquarium Spear.

It's safe to assume that, like most of Asa's schemes, this one will ultimately fizzle out. If the plan succeeds, though, it will be a huge step forward in revealing Asa's true power as the War Devil host, since the devil can turn anything into a weapon if it believes it belongs to its host.

War Devil and Famine Devil

Asa meets Famine Devil in the Aquarium (Image via Shueisha)

Before Asa and Denji were trapped in the aquarium due to the Eternity Devil, she happened to meet the girl who revealed herself to be the War Devil Yoru's sister. This time, she revealed herself to be the Famine Devil and asked Asa to call her Fami.

Fami took Yoru outside the aquarium, forcing Asa to turn Denji into a weapon. She reasoned that Asa's hunger would force her to abandon her morality. Therefore, it's plausible that the Famine Devil has made contact with the Eternity Devil in an effort to ensnare them.

Chainsaw Man chapter 117 could therefore also focus on Yoru and Fami, who were currently outside the aquarium at the time of the chapter's events.

Eternity Devil's reveal

Eternity Devil can appear in Chainsaw Man chapter 117 (Image via MAPPA)

While it remains to be seen whether Asa's plan will be successful, fans can expect the Eternity Devil to appear in Chainsaw Man chapter 117, depending on the outcome.

Considering this is the Eternity Devil's second appearance in the manga, readers should anticipate that it will seek revenge on Denji for the defeat it suffered at his hands in the first volume.

If the Eternity Devil had actually made contact with the Famine Devil, there is a good chance that it has become stronger. Thus, fans can expect Denji to finally transform into Chainsaw Man in front of Asa, finally making her realize that he had been honest about it all this time.

