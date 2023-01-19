Chainsaw Man chapter 118: Was Denji's date with Asa inspired by Makima?

Chainsaw Man chapter 118 was released on Tuesday, January 17, bringing with it the absolutely hilarious resolution of Yoru’s attempt to weaponize Denji. Fans also saw Denji propose a plan for his and Asa’s next date, which would see the two go to a local theater for an all-night movie marathon.

However, Asa shot this down, unfortunately crushing Denji’s spirits but fortunately setting up a Nayuta introduction in the issues following Chainsaw Man chapter 118. While this was certainly a highlight for many, fans also honed in on Denji’s suggestion, discussing exactly where he got the idea from and why he may have suggested it.

While it’s unlikely they will find out exactly why he suggested it, there is a very clear and obvious answer as to whether it was inspired by his experience with Makima.

Chainsaw Man chapter 118 sees Denji try to make his happiness Asa’s by reliving his date with Makima

Was Denji’s date idea inspired by Makima?

Bang 👉 @DenjiTheHero Speaking of Makima, I love Denji using the movie marathon idea back from his date with her in Part 1. I just enjoy seeing any references to Part 1, and Denji just building off his experiences from it. Speaking of Makima, I love Denji using the movie marathon idea back from his date with her in Part 1. I just enjoy seeing any references to Part 1, and Denji just building off his experiences from it. https://t.co/TWiEDUD1D4

Without a doubt, Denji’s date idea in Chainsaw Man chapter 118 was indeed inspired by his previous date with Makima. Fans saw Denji and Makima’s date fully play out within chapter 39 of the series, where the two attended a cinema for an all-night movie marathon. Author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s other serialized work, Fire Punch, also relies heavily on cinematic experience and films as a narrative device, as this date scene does.

Having said that, the date sees Denji and Makima attend several different movies throughout the day. They see several different movies, sharing their own personal thoughts on each. Typically speaking, their reactions differ from those of the theater’s general population. Denji is also seen looking at Makima to gauge her reactions throughout the date.

This perfectly mirrors Denji’s proposed date idea to Asa Mitaka in Chainsaw Man chapter 118, which would see them spend 2,000 yen each to see a full night’s worth of movies. It’s incredibly clear that Denji was inspired by his date with Makima, showing that despite everything that happened with her, he still reflects on the date as a happy and positive experience in his life, as well as a learning one.

Why Denji may have suggested it

psudonym @psuedofolio @blackmetronome Even after everything I think Denji was fond of that first Makima date. Also I think he’s not a doof, he knows what’s up. Also give Asa a break, she’s still working on being a people person. :p @blackmetronome Even after everything I think Denji was fond of that first Makima date. Also I think he’s not a doof, he knows what’s up. Also give Asa a break, she’s still working on being a people person. :p

Likewise, Denji may have suggested the date idea to Asa in Chainsaw Man chapter 118 because of how happy the experience made him. He likely sees Asa for how truly unfulfilled she is in life, mirroring where he was at the very beginning of the series. Similar to how Makima (at the time) and their date night was a positive influence on his life, Denji may want to be that to Asa Mitaka.

There’s also the fact that, on the date, Denji and Makima watched a movie that truly touched them to their souls. It was the only one of the entire night that affected them in this way, and Denji said he’d never forget it for the rest of his life. Thus, he may simply be trying to give Asa a similar experience with a movie she may not have otherwise seen.

On a similar note, fans also see Denji question if he has a heart after the date, a concern stemming from the Katana Man’s comments to him before their final fight. It’s a theme which makes sense in retrospect, given the reveal of Makima’s eventual identity and their similar reactions. Denji’s date idea from Chainsaw Man chapter 118 could be him seeing this aspect of himself in Asa, rather than that described above.

In summation

While this would make narrative sense, there are some (albeit easily written out) issues with Denji’s infamous perceptiveness, which is on full display at the beginning of the issue with Yoru. Furthermore, it’s unlikely fans will ever actually find out why Denji chose this specific idea. Nevertheless, what’s clear is that his date idea in Chainsaw Man chapter 118 is one inspired by his incredibly formative experience with Makima.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes