Chainsaw Man chapter 122 release date, where to read, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 122 is set to be released after a two-week-long hiatus on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app.

In Chainsaw Man chapter 122, Asa Mitaka's friendship with Denji has ended, paving the way for her and Hirofumi Yoshida's relationship to begin. The last chapter's ending hinted that Asa and Yoru would try to pursue him romantically. There was also Nayuta's warning to Denji concerning a possible appearance of the Devil.

In this chapter, a lot of things will start to clear up but of course not everything will be revealed. Fans can of course expect to learn more about this new Devil that has showed up and also see its powers in action.

Disclaimer: This article shall contain major spoilers.

Chainsaw Man chapter 122 will shed some more light on the new Devil that has come to town

Release date and time

Denji as seen in the Chainsaw Man anime (Image via MAPPA)

After the events of the previous chapter, fans are hyped about the teased nasty-smelling Devil in the upcoming chapter. Chainsaw Man chapter 122 will be released at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Central European Time: 4 pm, Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12.30 am, Wednesday, March 8, 2023

What to expect from the next chapter?

Based on the Chainsaw Man chapter 122 leaks, readers may expect to see Fami and Yoshida meet and discuss an urban legend about some Nostradamus Prophecy, a prophecy concerning the extinction of humans.

Fans may expect to learn more about the new Devil, as well as the twisted dead body from the previous chapter. While the name of the new Devil will not be revealed this soon, fans have already started speculating, with Doppleganger Devil and Death Devil being the top candidates.

A quick recap of Chainsaw Man chapter 121

In the previous chapter, Asa Mitaka and Hirofumi Yoshida were seen drinking coffee together and conversing, which prompted Asa to conclude that Yoshida likes her. However, this was not the case, and Yoshida departed after warning her to keep away from Denji. Asa walked back dejected when she came across a man laying on the ground, his body twisted up.

Meanwhile, Nayuta detected a particularly nasty Devil and convinced Denji to pursue it. She further tempted him by claiming that the love Chainsaw Man would receive would be more than anything that a girlfriend can give, to which Denji agrees.

